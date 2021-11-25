ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

What Is Metaverse?

coinspeaker.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetaverse is an interconnected 3D virtual reality where users are free to create their own avatars and interact with others from all over the world. If you want to know more about what it means to be part of the Metaverse, read on. Metaverse is a second-generation blockchain that...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
d1softballnews.com

What is the metaverse, between virtual and augmented reality

THEThe metaverse is on everyone’s lips, but many still don’t know what exactly it is. So let’s start by clarifying this new ecosystem of worlds between virtual and augmented reality. Some people joke that it looks like a pretzel, but that logo that recalls the mathematical symbol of infinity and...
TECHNOLOGY
NBC New York

Looking for a Job? You Might Get Hired Via the Metaverse, Experts Say

Metaverse worlds could go mainstream, with firms looking to create immersive environments where people can work and play. Siemens and Hyundai have already used virtual worlds for hiring and people management. Using the metaverse for recruitment could cause security and privacy issues, say experts. The metaverse gained attention when Facebook...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Bringing the metaverse to life: How I built a virtual reality for my students, and what I've learned along the way

We've been hearing a lot recently about the metaverse—a vision for the internet which uses technology like virtual and augmented reality to integrate real and digital worlds. With Facebook changing its name to Meta to focus on this space, and other big tech companies like Microsoft coming onboard, there is much discussion about the potential of the metaverse to enhance the way we socialize, work and learn.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Stephenson
laptopmag.com

What’s the metaverse? Where this guy can earn $16K a month on a virtual gas station NFT

Ugh, the metaverse! Aren’t you tired of hearing that overused buzzword? I know I am! It’s been popping up everywhere like Whac-a-Mole since Facebook — er, I mean “Meta” — announced its rebranding at its Connect livestream on Oct. 28. “What the heck is a metaverse?” was the question of the hour after CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Meta’s commitment to creating an immersive, interactive, virtual realm that simulates our physical plane.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

Understanding Metaverse: A Basic Explanation

Metaverse is a virtual world, featuring avatars, digital objects, functioning economies, where technology is not just a tool, but something that is all-encompassing. It involves a variety of products and technologies, such as NFTs and crypto, 3D avatars and decentralized applications, virtual landscapes and realities, the ability to win rewards, participate in airdrops, conduct deals through smart contracts, operate businesses in a digital reality, and more. It will have at least as big of an impact on the world as the internet itself did, back when it went mainstream, which is already a huge promise. Even this seems huge, but only a hint of the total impact that we are heading towards the future is scratching the surface.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

The DeanBeat: Building the metaverse for free

Jensen Huang received the chip industry’s highest honor, the Robert N. Noyce award, last night in an event with his peers. And while the evening was all about semiconductors and AI, one thing the cofounder and CEO of Nvidia said caught my attention. Speaking on stage with former New York...
TECHNOLOGY
Axios

Battle for the soul of a new web

A well-funded and intensely motivated chunk of tech's hive mind is finding common cause in a vast new project: rebuilding the web on a foundation of cryptocurrency and blockchain tech. They call it "Web3." The big picture: Developers, investors and early adopters imagine a future in which the technologies that...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Environment#Virtual Worlds#Facebook S Rebranding#Meta Platforms#Inc Lrb Nasdaq
CBS News

Tech companies invest to build virtual reality future

Companies like Microsoft, Apple, Google, Meta and Valve are looking to create virtual tools for work and communication, and investing billions of dollars into the technology. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson joins CBSN AM with details on their latest efforts.
COMPUTERS
virginia.edu

The Metaverse and Its Implications for Our Digital Future

When the company formerly known as Facebook announced plans in October to change its name to Meta, the company said the move would better reflect its intention to “bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities and grow businesses.” Such a dramatic shift from one of the world’s most valuable companies prompted all manner of commentary and speculation, posing as many questions as answers.
INTERNET
aithority.com

VDN Metaverse To Be Launched As A New Force In The Metaverse Industry

The world’s first metaverse platform of “virtual digital network metaverse” is coming soon. It will officially open the era of Metaverse Intercommunication for people from all over the world. The world’s first metaverse platform of “virtual digital network metaverse“(VDN Metaverse) is coming soon. It will officially open the era of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Instagram
Government Technology

Interview: How Will the ‘Metaverse’ Change the World?

(TNS) — Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, got a lot of attention when it renamed itself to reflect its focus on the “metaverse.” But Meta is hardly the only firm building the immersive digital world that could be the next big thing on the Internet. One is based here in Philadelphia.
INTERNET
AFP

Stanford engineers build bird bots that can perch and grab objects

Inspired by how birds land and perch on branches, a team of engineers at Stanford University has built robotic graspers that can fit on drones, enabling them to catch objects and grip various surfaces. "We want to be able to land anywhere -- that's what makes it exciting from an engineering and robotics perspective," David Lentink, who co-authored a paper about the design in Science Robotics released Wednesday, told AFP. The team has dubbed their project "stereotyped nature-inspired aerial grasper," or SNAG. Roboticists often look to animals to resolve difficult engineering problems, but mimicking the way birds fly and perch after millions of years of evolution is no easy feat.
ENGINEERING
Digital Trends

Metaverse and 5G: The hollow buzzword match made in heaven

If there’s anyone on Earth who’s more excited about the metaverse than Meta (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it’s the people who are currently working to construct 5G networks. The term “metaverse,” broadly defined, is an all-encompassing and immersive version of the internet, as experienced through augmented and virtual realities....
INTERNET
beckershospitalreview.com

Metaverse opens new frontier in employee recruitment, training

Metaverse worlds may be set to go mainstream, with organizations looking to the immersive technology as a way to recruit, hire and conduct new employee orientations, CNBC reported Nov. 30. Virtual reality worlds, or metaverses, create immersive, 3D experiences where users can walk around and interact with the environment through...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Augmented Reality Software Puts Metaverse Within Reach for Smaller Brands

Brands are beginning to dip their toes into the virtual worlds of the metaverse, with Gucci, Nike, Vans and others opening up shop in Roblox, while Balenciaga and the NFL are among those creating “skins” for players in Epic Games’ Fortnite. But for smaller brands that don’t have the in-house...
NFL
martechseries.com

Metaverse Event: Alien Worlds Partners with Tech Circus

Alien Worlds is proud to announce the Enter the Metaverse event, in partnership with Tech Circus, one of the tech industry’s leading educational events companies. The Enter the Metaverse virtual event via Tech Circus takes place December 2nd through December 3rd, with 65+ leading Metaverse speakers exploring the future of the Metaverse, and the latest advancements in standardization and infrastructure.
CELEBRITIES
Vox

Real estate has gone meta

The metaverse is getting hotter. Not hot, like a delicious meal or a Finnish sauna. This mostly fictional, virtual world is getting hot like a real estate market. Because lately, it is one. If you have enough money and courage, you can now buy up digital tracts of land in...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy