India’s government is planning regulations that could require coins to register before being listed and traded on exchanges. According to anonymous sources from Reuters, the process is intentionally cumbersome in order to deter investors from holding cryptocurrencies. Only coins that have been pre-approved by the government may be traded, with those holding other coins risking a penalty. This regulation would create a barrier of entry for thousands of peer-to-peer currencies if carried out. Another senior government source claimed that capital gains and other taxes, potentially amounting to over 40%, may be levied on any crypto gains.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO