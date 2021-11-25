ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Fresno St. takes down Santa Clara 59-52 for 5-0 start

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d6W6Hrr00

Orlando Robinson scored 22 points and Jordan Campbell 12 and Fresno State beat Santa Clara 59-52 in the championship game of the SoCal Challenge on Wednesday night.

Fresno State is 5-0 to start the season for the first time since the 2015-16 season when the Bulldogs opened with the same record, later won the 2016 Mountain West Conference Tournament and played in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Isaiah Hill's 3-pointer with 12:51 before halftime gave the Bulldogs (5-0) a 16-13 lead and they led the rest of the way. Fresno State led 27-25 at intermission and steadily created space.

Robinson’s layup with 13:36 left gave Fresno State its first double-digit lead of the game at 40-21.

Keshawn Justice made back-to-back 3s to bring Santa Clara with 53-49 with 1:22 left but it never got closer.

Justice and PJ Pipes each scored 12 for the Broncos (5-1) and Jalen Williams 10.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Transfer News

Ohio State’s quarterback room is overcrowded. The Buckeyes have multiple five-star quarterbacks on the roster – and they’re not even playing. Ohio State’s starter, C.J. Stroud, is a redshirt freshman four-star. He’s played well enough to get into Heisman Trophy contention, so it’s tough to see him giving up the job anytime soon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Fresno State#Mountain West Conference#Broncos#The Socal Challenge#Pj Pipes#Https Twitter Com Ap
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nsjonline.com

Top candidates to replace David Cutcliffe at Duke

David Cutcliffe has shown that it is, in fact, possible to win at Duke, which means that the job he is leaving is much more desirable than the one he inherited. As Duke begins its national search to replace the man who rebuilt the program, it does so in the shadow of Wake Forest — another small private school that is competing for an ACC title. Potential candidates for the job will be looking to replicate the success that Dave Clawson is enjoying at Wake and the heights that Cutcliffe reached before Duke’s recent tailspin.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s Notre Dame comments

Almost immediately when news broke that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame to be the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, there was one name that football fans immediately thought of. Urban Meyer. It makes a lot of sense on paper, considering how things have not gone smoothly for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Martinez enters the transfer portal

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has entered the transfer portal. Martinez soon after added a statement confirming his intentions to move on from the Husker program. "The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the N for four years. I want to thank Coach Frost, Verduzco, and the rest of the staff for giving me an opportunity to play for such a great university. Than you to my teammates and lifelong friends for making my time here special. Thank you to the people of Nebraska for your continued support throughout my journey," Martinez wrote.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

464K+
Followers
118K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy