Biden taps the Strategic Petroleum Reserve – What is it? Where did it come from? And does the US still need it?. President Joe Biden ordered a release of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve on Nov. 23, 2021, as a part of a coordinated effort with five other countries to tamp down rising fuel prices. The U.S. plans to tap 50 million barrels of crude oil in the coming months, while the other nations – the U.K., India, Japan, Korea and China – are said to be releasing about 11 million barrels in total.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO