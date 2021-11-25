ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Major League Eating Stars Devour 22-Pound Turkey In Epic 7-Minute Feast

TMZ.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wonder how quickly two competitive eaters could take down a Thanksgiving turkey??. Well, you're in luck ... 'cause Major League Eating stars Miki Sudo and her fiancé, Nick Wehry, just ate it on camera -- and,...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Chronicle

Diestel Turkeys Center a Traditional Thanksgiving Feast

When you don't want to get too freaky about the whole thing, right?. Because – never mind all the innovative malarkey like, you know, oyster-stuffed marmoset or coelacanth à l’orange with larks’ tongues and so on – sometimes you want to celebrate as traditionally as possible. And when it comes...
AUSTIN, TX
WBAY Green Bay

3 Brilliant Minutes: turkey trivia

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s no secret turkeys are one of the least attractive birds on the planet, but there are plenty of other facts you may not know about the Thanksgiving bird:. Among those, turkeys can run up to 20 mph, and fly as fast as 55 mph,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Grand Island Independent

SPILGER: Turkey fit for a Thanksgiving feast

For over three decades, wild turkey has graced my family’s table most Thanksgivings. Of course, there were some exceptions early on, including one forgettable Thanksgiving when a Canada goose was a (poor) substitute, but it’s been some time now since wild turkey was absent. When I tell people I hunt...
FOOD & DRINKS
houmatimes.com

Turkey Time! Tips for a Safe and Sane Feast

The time to give thanks for all we have is here…as is the stress of preparing a meal with big expectations! Let’s hope we can all get through it without setting the turkey on fire or sending our guests away with food poisoning! If you have the honor of preparing the turkey for Thanksgiving and have more questions than answers, here’s some very helpful information!
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Chestnut
Person
Miki Sudo
KDHL AM 920

Can Our Minnesota Dogs Eat Turkey Today?

It's Thanksgiving Day in Minnesota, and families will be gathering to celebrate the holiday with tables full of tasty eats. When it comes to family, many of us include our dogs as part of the tribe. So when we're enjoying the annual feast, we wondered if sharing turkey with our pups is OK for their health. It seems like it would be fine.
PETS
Climbing

Outside TV: Feast Your Eyes on Epic Adventure

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. I’m a huge consumer of climbing videos: My default when I’m vegging out or doing PT exercises in the basement is YouTube climbing videos, especially while my kids are awake. Given that they can come running into the room at any moment, curious about what’s on the screen and full of questions, it’s probably better to have the latest uncut bouldering footie on than to be watching Squid Game. But it’s not just climbing videos that I like; really any good outdoor-adventure video, with epic footage and good storytelling, will hold my interest. I think most of us are the same.
TV & VIDEOS
CatTime

Can Cats Eat Turkey? Is Turkey Safe For Cats?

Can cats eat turkey? The short answer is yes. As obligate carnivores, meat should form the majority of a cat's diet. So turkey can definitely become part of your feline's meal times; although, there are some safety considerations to take note of before you go ahead and serve up the bird. The post Can Cats Eat Turkey? Is Turkey Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Epic#Major League Eating#Thanksgiving
KVUE

No, eating turkey does not make you sleepy

On Thanksgiving, millions of Americans gather around the dinner table with their family and friends to give thanks and dig into a massive holiday feast. After eating a plate (or two) filled to the brim with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread, pie and more, many people are usually ready to take a much-needed post-meal nap.
HEALTH
Mental_Floss

Why Don't We Eat Turkey Eggs?

Though we typically associate turkey with Thanksgiving, it's a popular dish year-round and is the fourth most-consumed meat in the U.S. behind chicken, beef, and pork. Despite this, turkey eggs are missing from the shelves of supermarkets and even specialty grocery stores. But that apparently has nothing to do with their edibility. They reportedly taste just as good as chicken eggs—or even better, according to some people—but the eggs laid by this all-American bird are impractical to produce.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Just a Taste

30-Minute Leftover Turkey Chili

Make the most of Thanksgiving extras (or a rotisserie chicken) with a family favorite recipe for 30-Minute Leftover Turkey Chili topped with your favorite fixins’. It’s that time of year again! Time to swap the skinny jeans for stretch pants and let the Thanksgiving feasting begin. Of course Thanksgiving is synonymous with Thanksgiving leftovers, and I have dozens (literally dozens!) of recipes to make the most of your fridge full of leftover turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and even cranberry sauce.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
arcamax.com

Billie Eilish urges people not to eat turkey at Thanksgiving

Billie Eilish has urged people not to eat turkey this Thanksgiving. The 19-year-old singer celebrated the annual American holiday on Thursday (25.11.21), but has asked others to step away from the tradition of eating turkey for Thanksgiving dinner in favour of trying a vegetarian alternative. She wrote on Instagram: "turkeys...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy