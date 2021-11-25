Major League Eating Stars Devour 22-Pound Turkey In Epic 7-Minute Feast

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. I’m a huge consumer of climbing videos: My default when I’m vegging out or doing PT exercises in the basement is YouTube climbing videos, especially while my kids are awake. Given that they can come running into the room at any moment, curious about what’s on the screen and full of questions, it’s probably better to have the latest uncut bouldering footie on than to be watching Squid Game. But it’s not just climbing videos that I like; really any good outdoor-adventure video, with epic footage and good storytelling, will hold my interest. I think most of us are the same.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO