ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaiian artist's enormous murals are ambitious in scale and message

By Sherry Liang
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kamea Hadar paints murals across the world -- his canvas ranging from 15-story buildings to luxury cars. His latest artwork of surfing champions Carissa Moore and Duke Kahanamoku will be his largest and most detailed...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely

New York (CNN Business) — CNN has suspended prime time anchor Chris Cuomo "indefinitely, pending further evaluation," after new documents revealed the cozy and improper nature of his relationship with aides to his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. A second hour of "Anderson Cooper 360" aired in Cuomo's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
KING-5

Meet the artist behind Seattle's most colorful murals

SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s emerging artists painted so many murals over the past 18 months, she’s lost count. "I'm not sure,” said Stevie Shao, laughing. "My memory is really bad because of the pandemic.”. The pandemic is also what jump-started the 24-year-old’s art career. When the state shut down...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
OCRegister

Artist brings fun vibes to Surf City with colorful murals

Jason Maloney has just one hope for people strolling down this Huntington Beach alleyway: They smile. Now greeting passersby are three larger murals, and one smaller painting, created by the colorful artist over the last month. The splashes of fun scenes are meant to simply bring people joy, he said....
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Junction City Daily Union

Little Theater mural artist displays spirit of theater

Junction City left a lasting impression on Mural Artist Dr. Bob Palmer when people brought him cookies and drinks and offered to help him as he painted the mural on the Junction City Little Theater annex building at 618 N. Jefferson St. The mural is a collection of ideas from...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
bendsource.com

An Artist's Life

I remember quite clearly the first time I had a conversation with Pat Clark. I was hanging an exhibition of student work from an arts residency I had completed with almost 2,000 middle school students in Central Oregon and Portland. It had been a daunting task, and a lonely one— traveling to a new school each week. But here it was in its completion, now hanging on the wall of Clark's printmaking studio and gallery, Atelier 6000. Clark was thrilled the work was hanging there. She treated it like it was the work of master artists. She marveled at the students' uses of language and imagery. When I left that conversation, I felt prouder and more accomplished than I ever remember feeling at any time in my professional arts teaching career.
BEND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Duke Kahanamoku
Person
Michelangelo
Atlas Obscura

Excavating the Hawaiian History of Kaua‘i’s ‘Russian’ Fort

Two centuries ago, King Kaumuali‘i was faced with an impossible decision: relinquish his island kingdom or doom his people to slaughter. With savvy diplomacy and a lot of careful maneuvering, Kaumuali‘i was able to avoid either fate. Adored by his people and respected by foreigners, Kaumuali‘i was, by all accounts, a king to rival all kings. But history has largely forgotten the man who would become the last ruler of Kaua‘i. Many children on Kaua‘i today only recognize his name because the island’s Highway 50 is named for him. But a local organization, Friends of King Kaumualiʻi, is determined to change that. Almost 200 years after his death, Kaumuali‘i has returned to Kaua‘i once more—this time as an eight-foot bronze statue overlooking the site of his royal compound and an adjacent star-shaped, basalt fort on the Hawaiian island.
POLITICS
Inverse

An asteroid three times as tall as the is wobbling to Earth

An asteroid is headed towards Earth, wobbling its way to our planet like a football thrown across the universe. Asteroid 2003 SD220 is a highly elongated, tumbling space rock three times as tall as the Empire State Building and almost as tall as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa (the tallest building in the world). The asteroid is making its closest approach on December 17, where it will come within 3 million miles of Earth. That’s about 14 times the distance between Earth and its Moon.
ASTRONOMY
DesignerzCentral

Bindi Irwin Is Moving To The U.S. For Baby No. 2 With Husband Chandler Powell

Is Bindi Irwin coming to America? One report says she and Chandler Powell plan to have a second baby in the United States. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Irwin and Powell are chasing a fortune to California. The activists want to secure lucrative Hollywood deals to help keep the Australian zoo afloat. “It’s been bleeding profits due to the pandemic.” an insider explains. “Bindi and Chandler have been pitching a TV show and other ideas and want to visit LA soon to do meet and greets.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Graffiti Art#Hawaiian#Lamborghini#Vintage Cave Caf
CNN

Toys "R" Us is opening a new store ... again

New York (CNN Business) — Toys "R" Us is opening a new store about a year after a planned relaunch of its brick-and-mortar presence failed. The retailer's parent company, WHP Global, announced it will open a store at New Jersey's American Dream mall in mid-December. In a press release, the company said the 20,000 square foot, two-story location is "reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love," and includes an ice cream parlor, multi-level slide and, of course, rows of toys for purchase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

First-Time Exhibitors Shine at Art Basel Miami Beach as Selection Committee Pushes to Diversify

At Art Basel Miami Beach’s opening on Tuesday, the show went on largely as normal, with blue-chip galleries selling their wares for top prices. Among the David Zwirners and Hauser & Wirths of the world, however, were a host of newcomers whose presence was made possible because the selection committee had altered some of its more exclusionary criteria for showing at at the fair. This year, galleries are no longer required to have a physical space to participate. A rule about a gallery’s minimum age was also lowered. At a press conference, Marc Spiegler, Art Basel’s global director, explained that the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Spain
The Spun

Legendary Body Builder Has Passed Away At 79

Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper died on Tuesday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed in a post to social media. Draper’s wife, Laree, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. She did not share many details on her husband’s passing, but did say that his death was “calm and peaceful.”
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Bidens hire Robert B. Downing to be the new White House chief usher

(CNN) — Robert B. Downing has been named as the new chief usher of the White House, according to a White House source. Downing previously worked for Maryland-based Susan Gage Caterers, and before that he worked in the Reagan administration. The chief usher of the White House manages the residence...
POTUS
Reality Tea

Tyra Banks And America’s Next Top Model Are Being Criticized For Allegedly Paying Contestants $40 A Day And Not Paying For Their Food

America’s Next Top Model is one of those shows that was so iconic at its peak, but as the years have gone by, it just hasn’t aged well at all. Tyra Banks would put the models through some seriously wild antics, from the dramatic makeovers to cringeworthy photoshoots. It doesn’t look like an easy show […] The post Tyra Banks And America’s Next Top Model Are Being Criticized For Allegedly Paying Contestants $40 A Day And Not Paying For Their Food appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

755K+
Followers
117K+
Post
604M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy