I have tested it on DL385 Gen10 Plus and Plus v2 servers (total of 4) with the same outcome. To both of them I have applied HPE 2021.10 SPP through IloAmp. On top of that I have applied newest BIOS 2.52. Here's the situation: both servers stoped recognizing NVMe drives unless these drives are connected to port 1A on the I/O board (motherboard). I have tested it on two separate 8SFF NVMe cages (U.2) to exclude the cage problem and with multiple different NVMe drives (P5800X Optane and 905P Optane). After a boot I can see the message in the Ilo Integrated Management Log like "NVMe Storage - Drive at NVMe Drive Port 2A Box 2 Bay 4 status changed to Removed". The drives are being recognized as Inserted and right after that they are being Removed. I have tested hundreds of different configurations to exclude the potential failure points. The funny part is it worked about a year ago before I upgraded some firmware. I tested multiple drives on a new server and they were all showing up, but because I only needed two of them to work I didn't notice at what time and after which upgrade it stopped working. Now when I try to add more NVMe drives I noticed the problem. I tried downgrading with older SPP versions but with no success. RBSU factory settings didn't help. Two CPU configurations are the same. Only port 1A recognizes drives. I tested all the ports on the I/O board. All the ports on the cage and cables are confirmed good when they are connected to port 1A. Like I said i spent already good 60 hours trying to solve they mystery and I got to the point when I need to ask for your help. This seems to be problem that could potentially affect many users, why I don't see other people inquiring about such issues?

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO