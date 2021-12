Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. In addition to tons of other perks, when you buy an Outside Plus membership, you now get a $50 credit off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop*. No, this isn’t a trick. It really is $50 off your choice of gear. And there’s tons of good stuff in the shop. From clothes (I like the Alpenglow Hoody from Black Diamond), to cookware (I’d recommend the Jetboil Flash Cooking System), to tents and sleeping bags, you’ll find something you’ll love and use on your next outing.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO