Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next in the UK?

By Adam Smith
 6 days ago

Game is now stocking the Xbox Series X

The Xbox series X launched a whole year ago, and yet Microsoft’s next-generation game console is still very difficult to buy anywhere in the UK, online and in-store. The ongoing global chip shortage has slowed the production of the newest Xbox to near-standstill, leaving gaming fans in the UK wondering where to buy one.

The less powerful but cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, while the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out yet again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wanting to find out where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events. Like the launch of the must-have Xbox mini fridge (also tricky to find...).

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

