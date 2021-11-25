ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Turkey's domestic COVID-19 vaccine applies for emergency authorisation

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvxKQ_0d6W0aVy00

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, has applied for emergency authorisation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday, adding he hoped the shot would be available for use by year-end.

Speaking at his ministry’s budget debate in parliament, Koca said work on Turkovac was nearing completion, and added the shot would mark the first Phase III clinical research project to be fully carried out by Turkey.

“I would like to share a piece of good news for our people: our domestic inactive COVID-19 vaccine Turkovac has applied for emergency authorisation as of today,” Koca said.

His ministry said it had applied to Turkey’s official Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TITCK).

Turkey began developing Turkovac this year, but the launch date for the vaccine has been beset by delays. President Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey would make the shot available globally.

Turkey has already administered nearly 120 million doses of vaccines using shots developed by China’s Sinovac and by Pfizer/BioNTech, with more than 50 million having received two doses of the vaccines. It has also begun administering boosters shots.

Turkey’s daily infection numbers have hovered around 30,000 since mid-September, while the daily death toll, which peaked at 290 in September, remains near 200. The government has called on people to take personal measures and get vaccinated, attributing the high infections to insufficient vaccination levels.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization Europe Director, Hans Kluge, said Turkey had offered to take in COVID-19 patients to support European countries with overwhelmed health systems and intensive care units, thanking Ankara for its contribution.

Koca responded to Kluge’s tweet, saying Turkey would donate a further 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccines via the COVAX facility.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Authorisation#Turkovac#Titck#Sinovac#Pfizer Biontech#European#Covax
BBC

Covid: Canada authorises Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11

Canada has authorised the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. Trials of the vaccine children showed similar safety and efficacy results to those recorded in trials among adults 16 to 25, according to Pfizer. Health Canada had said it would only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU assesses GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody therapy for authorisation

Nov 18 (Reuters) - European health regulator said on Thursday it was assessing a marketing authorisation application for GSK-Vir Biotechnology's (GSK.L), (VIR.O) monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 and could give its opinion within two months. The drug, sotrovimab, branded as Xevudy was already under a speedy review by the European...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Novavax seeks interim authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore

US-based biotechnology firm Novavax has filed an application seeking interim authorisation from the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for its Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, under the Pandemic Special Access Route. The recombinant nanoparticle protein-based shot, with Matrix-M adjuvant, is created from the genetic sequence of the initial SARS-CoV-2 viral strain. Novavax’s...
WORLD
thecutoffnews.com

Emergence of Omicron Variant Serves As Reminder To Get COVID-19 Vaccination

As news of a new COVID-19 variant has been announced, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) urges all eligible people to become fully vaccinated, get booster shots, and follow preventive measures including wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands frequently. Dr. Wes Stubblefield, ADPH medical officer, Northern and Northeastern...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

COVID-19 Vaccines Against Emerging Omicron Are Being Tested Today

With the emerging Omicron strain of COVID-19, Moderna has claimed that an upgraded COVID-19 vaccination for the new strain might well be available by earlier time of year 2022. During last Sunday's BBC's Andrew Marr Program, Mr. Paul Burton, a Senior Healthcare Director commented, "Humans must therefore understand further about...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reuters

U.S. administers 464.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 464,445,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 578,263,565 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 462,263,845 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Mexico approves emergency use of Lilly’s COVID-19 treatment

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health regulator Cofepris said on Wednesday it had approved U.S. pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Co’s antibody treatment against COVID-19 for emergency use with infected patients at risk from comorbidities. Cofepris said in a statement it had granted the emergency use of Lilly’s injectable combination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Greece to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for over-60s

Residents in Greece over age 60 will be fined 100 euros (more than $110) a month if they fail to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, under the first general COVID-19 mandate announced by the country’s government.The measure was announced in response to a surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. It will come into effect on Jan. 16 with the fines to be added to their tax bills, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised announcement Tuesday. Greece’s death toll exceeded 18,000 this week with confirmed infections at record levels, as roughly a quarter of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy