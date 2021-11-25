San Joaquin Spotlight: James Obler

After 16 months of marching to the dictates of a pandemic, the San Joaquin Valley was eager to return to the rituals of fall: in-person school, pee-wee soccer, cross-country meets and, most cherished of all, Friday Night Lights. In late August, the boys put on their pads, the cheerleaders honed their halftime routines and the bands rehearsed their battle hymns. Parents and students took seats in the 5,000-watt stadium glow.
DescriptionThe goal of The Maddy Report is to encourage a deeper understanding of the issues facing our nation, state and region through a thoughtful, objective, fair and civilized exchange of ideas. Length0:24:00. CategoryNews/Public Affairs. Airing. Friday, November 26 - 7:00pm on CMAC 2. Saturday, November 27 - 11:30pm on CMAC...
San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti has entered the ring for Congress, announcing his candidacy for a north Central Valley district earlier this week. In a video he posted to Twitter announcing his decision to enter the race, Patti took shots at current members of Congress. “I’ve never pulled punches,...
SELMA, Calif. — Rodents and bugs infest the abandoned vineyards that surround Norberto and Yesenia Diaz’s rural home, regularly invading their property. Piles of construction debris tower near their yard, where their favorite neighbor once lived. Bulldozers, dump trucks and equipment haulers rumble by their home daily, sending plumes of...
A crew from Strickland Drilling works to drill a 500-foot well on a walnut orchard near Caruthers, CA. The crew says water levels are dropping to an extent and they are backed up on work, but they say there is plenty of water for now.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio native Ada Vox is once again thrusting into the spotlight to showcase her singing chops in the new Paramount+ competition “Queen of the Universe,” which premieres Dec. 2. No stranger to national singing competitions, Vox -- who made it to the top 10 on American...
Each decade following the U.S. Census, California redraws its voting districts to reflect population changes.
After months of input, the California Citizens Redistricting Commission released drafts of what California's senate and assembly districts — as well as U.S. Congressional districts — could look like for the next 10 years.
...
Comments / 0