San Joaquin Spotlight: James Obler

 7 days ago

On this edition of San Joaquin Spotlight, host Sevag Tateosian talks to James Obler,...

Fresno Bee

The fallout zone: Playing autumn sports in the San Joaquin Valley’s dangerous air

After 16 months of marching to the dictates of a pandemic, the San Joaquin Valley was eager to return to the rituals of fall: in-person school, pee-wee soccer, cross-country meets and, most cherished of all, Friday Night Lights. In late August, the boys put on their pads, the cheerleaders honed their halftime routines and the bands rehearsed their battle hymns. Parents and students took seats in the 5,000-watt stadium glow.
The Maddy Report

The goal of The Maddy Report is to encourage a deeper understanding of the issues facing our nation, state and region through a thoughtful, objective, fair and civilized exchange of ideas.
sjvsun.com

San Joaquin Supe Tom Patti announces run for Congress

San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti has entered the ring for Congress, announcing his candidacy for a north Central Valley district earlier this week. In a video he posted to Twitter announcing his decision to enter the race, Patti took shots at current members of Congress. “I’ve never pulled punches,...
arcamax.com

Bullet train leaves a trail of grief among the disadvantaged of the San Joaquin Valley

SELMA, Calif. — Rodents and bugs infest the abandoned vineyards that surround Norberto and Yesenia Diaz’s rural home, regularly invading their property. Piles of construction debris tower near their yard, where their favorite neighbor once lived. Bulldozers, dump trucks and equipment haulers rumble by their home daily, sending plumes of...
San Joaquin Spotlight: Lindsay Fox

On this edition of San Joaquin Spotlight, host Sevag Tateosian talks to Lindsay Fox, President and CEO of United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties.
