San Joaquin Spotlight: James Obler

After 16 months of marching to the dictates of a pandemic, the San Joaquin Valley was eager to return to the rituals of fall: in-person school, pee-wee soccer, cross-country meets and, most cherished of all, Friday Night Lights. In late August, the boys put on their pads, the cheerleaders honed their halftime routines and the bands rehearsed their battle hymns. Parents and students took seats in the 5,000-watt stadium glow.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO