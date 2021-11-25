ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorer Thiago your star man in Reds win

By BBC Sport
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThiago Alcantara was your man of the match in our Player Rater...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hails Thiago Alcantara ‘thunderball’ in Liverpool win over Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Thiago Alcantara’s “thunderball” goal which set them on their way to a 2-0 victory over Porto and a fifth successive Champions League win.The Spain international broke the deadlock with a delicious low, first-time, 25-yard half-volley which was subsequently added to by Mohamed Salah’s sixth European goal of the season.It was only the second time Thiago has found the net during a disrupted 14 months since arriving in a £20million move from Bayern Munich but it was a strike worthy of the wait.“We had bigger chances in the game but we scored with that situation,” he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Spirit beat Red Stars to win first NWSL championship

(Reuters) – Kelley O’Hara headed home in extra time as the Washington Spirit defeated the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 to win their first National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) championship in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday. O’Hara latched on to a long pass from rookie Trinity Rodman to score her first goal...
FIFA
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
BBC

Salah your star man in 4-0 victory

In-form Mohamed Salah was your man of the match in our Player Rater after Liverpool's 4-0 Premier League victory over Arsenal. Salah scored the third goal in a devastating performance from the Reds to put them third, though still four points off leaders Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Superb Silva your star man in City win

Bernardo Silva was your man of the match in our Player Rater as Manchester City secured qualification for the Champions League last 16 with a 2-1 win over Paris St-Germain. The Portugal international provided a clever lay-off for Gabriel Jesus' goal as City clinched the winner after 76 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Stuart Hogg becomes Scotland’s all-time leading try-scorer in win over Japan

Captain Stuart Hogg thrilled another capacity crowd at BT Murrayfield as he became Scotland’s leading try-scorer of all time in a 29-20 win over spirited JapanThe Exeter full-back had moved level with Iain Smith and Tony Stanger on 24 tries for the national team when he scored a double against South Africa last weekend, and his first-half touchdown against the Brave Blossoms took him clear on his own on a day when he also became the Scots’ fourth most capped player.The victory means Gregor Townsend’s side have won three out of four Tests in their Autumn Nations Series and ended...
RUGBY
BBC

Chelsea v Man Utd: Who makes your Red Devils team?

Manchester United visit Cheslea in the latest round of Premier League fixtures on Sunday, but who will make it into Michael Carrick's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brilliant De Gea your star man in Stamford Bridge draw

David de Gea was your man of the match in our Player Rater as Manchester United held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. The Spain goalkeeper ensured United got to half-time without conceding, making two fantastic saves to deny Callum Hudson-Odoi and Antonio Rudiger.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man Utd whizkid Hannibal stars for Tunisia in Arab Cup win

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri is starring for Tunisia in the Arab Cup. The 18-year-old was playing in midfield for his nation as they defeated Mauritania on Tuesday. Despite playing for France at youth level, Hannibal chose to play for Tunisia as a full international. He got his first assist...
