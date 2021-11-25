ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-25 11:41:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-26 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Saipan; Tinian HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT FOR EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A large northeast swell is producing surf between 7 and 9 feet for east facing reefs of Tinian and Saipan. As the northeast swell will start to weaken, the risk of rip currents will drop down to moderate tomorrow morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 15:07:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County 2 Rounds of Winter Weather A dusting to up to 2 inches of new snow is expected late this afternoon into tonight for parts of eastern North Dakota into northwestern and west central Minnesota. Snowfall may occur in just an hour or two with visibilities reduced as intense snowfall occurs this evening. Saturday afternoon through Sunday will a more widespread and impactful event across portions of the area. This event will feature a narrow band of heavy snow that will affect the region. The location of the heaviest snow is uncertain as the west to east band will be narrow with the placement yet to be determined. Some areas can expect to see 6 or more inches of snow. Overnight northwest winds will increase with some blowing snow impacts possible for Sunday where ever the heavier snowfall occurs.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:51:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon and northern Saint Thomas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to north central Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 16:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 03:51:00 Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East and north facing reefs of Guam and Rota. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 03:51:00 Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Saipan; Tinian HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East and north facing reefs of Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 10:31:00 Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT ALONG NORTH AND WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT ALONG NORTH AND WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RIP RISK NO LONGER IN EFFECT FOR EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Surf of 6 to 8 feet will build to between 7 and 10 feet later today and tonight. * WHERE...North and west facing reefs * WHEN...Through Monday night * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion, especially during high tides. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A separate east-northeast swell will build Saturday night and Sunday. This is expected to spread the high rip risk and hazardous surf to east facing reefs, and persist through the first half of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 15:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. * WHERE...Prudhoe Bay. * WHEN...Now to 10 PM this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 15:12:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 17:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Southern Carroll; Strafford; Western And Central Hillsborough Areas of fog may become locally dense through the evening commute with visibility dropping to locally less than 1/4 mile at times. If traveling please allow extra time to reach your destination.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 11:03:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Misty Fjords WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Petersburg, Hyder, and surrounding areas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will be highly variable in snow showers. Snow will become more powdery through time and accumulate more quickly.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 14:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area, including Sitka. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Low visibilities could impact the afternoon and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow showers across the area have already resulted in snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Additional snow accumulations will be highly variable, as snow showers bring more snow to some areas and misses others.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 15:12:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 17:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset Areas of fog may become locally dense through the evening commute with visibility dropping to locally less than 1/4 mile at times. If traveling please allow extra time to reach your destination.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity to northeast Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area, Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 11:03:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Yakutat, Juneau, Gustavus, Elfin Cove, Pelican, and surrounding areas. * WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest snowfall rates are expected Thursday morning. Accumulation will be highly variable in snow showers.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 15:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 65 below expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to 10 PM this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to north central Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

