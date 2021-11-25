Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 10:31:00 Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT ALONG NORTH AND WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT ALONG NORTH AND WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RIP RISK NO LONGER IN EFFECT FOR EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Surf of 6 to 8 feet will build to between 7 and 10 feet later today and tonight. * WHERE...North and west facing reefs * WHEN...Through Monday night * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion, especially during high tides. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A separate east-northeast swell will build Saturday night and Sunday. This is expected to spread the high rip risk and hazardous surf to east facing reefs, and persist through the first half of next week.

