Xbox gamers who are fans of the Alien franchise and universe may be interested to know that the new Aliens Fireteam Elite game will be available via the Xbox Game Pass and will be made available to play on December 14, 2021 alongside the new Season 2: Point Defense update. Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be available to enjoy on Xbox Game Pass on both Xbox and Windows 10 systems supporting cross play for all Xbox and PC players who install via the Microsoft Store version of the game. The game is set 23 years after the original Alien Trilogy and allows you to choose from one of 5 unique classes depending on your gameplay style : Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO