RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says the coroner has now joined the investigation after crews cleared a house fire and found a person inside. The department shared that the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Moolah Drive. Second shift crews were sent to the area in response to a house fire and found the home completely engulfed in flames. They were eventually able to get most of the fire knocked down and make entry.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO