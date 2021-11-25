ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psilocybin may reduce relapses associated with alcohol dependence

Cover picture for the articleNew research unveils the potential for psilocybin to produce beneficial effects for those at risk of alcohol dependence. As highlighted in the journal Science Advances, psilocybin may be able...

Inverse

Magic mushroom study suggests psilocybin may reverse alcohol-induced brain damage

After half a century of blocks to research on psychedelics’ potential for treating alcohol use disorder, today’s scientists are finally catching up to the pioneering work of their predecessors. In a new study, researchers show that one psychedelic, psilocybin, essentially repairs the part of the brain responsible for alcohol cravings, hinting at a potential new treatment for the disorder.
