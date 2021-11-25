Could AMD switch its manufacturing from TSMC to Samsung?

Earlier this year, AMD announced its intention to bring its 3D V-Cache technology, currently only seen on its EPYC processors, over to its desktop Ryzen CPUs. Now, what is this exactly? Well, this is rather honestly a bit of a complicated thing to explain, but keeping things in their simplest terms under the current ‘2D’ platform, while processor cache sizes can be increased, this tends to require a larger and larger SoC which, by proxy, allows for more resistance and latency. In other words, the more cache memory you provide (which is good), the slower it generally tends to get (which is bad). However, by allowing it to effectively be stacked upward and to the sides, as per the 3D V-Cache tech, this allows for significantly greater quantities of L3 cache memory without creating any additional latency.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO