Delaplaine Arts Center depicts work from former service members in Veterans Art Show

For the second time since 2019, downtown Frederick’s Delaplaine Arts Center is hosting an eclectic exhibition of artwork submitted by veterans through the end of November.

In all, 39 former service members of the U.S. military submitted artwork for the showcase, which closes Nov. 28. It features 63 individual pieces, including woodturning samples, acrylic paintings, pastel drawings and quilted landscapes.

This year, in addition to the "Veterans Show," three artists who are vets were chosen to show their work in solo exhibits in other gallery spaces at the Delaplaine throughout November as well.

Carol Williams, who served seven years in the U.S. Army as a musician, is showcasing a collection of work she created through a combination of quilting and sewing techniques. Inspired by the style of political cartoons, Williams sketches out scenes on fabric using buttons to deliver stinging social commentary.

Her exhibition “The Craftivist,” a name she conceived for herself after feeling discomfort with the title of “artist.”

“I’m not a trained artist, nor pretend to be one,” she said. “I don’t like to even dabble in abstract. I like to say exactly what it is that I want to say and make it very clear. I don’t want anyone to walk away, wondering, ‘What did she mean?’”

Up until 2016, Williams thought of veterans as people who were given just a little extra privilege to speak their minds. But in today’s America, she said, that is not true. Now, when a veteran acts in a way that doesn’t comport with the way civilians believe they should behave, they are scorned and insulted — accused of being a traitor, a communist, a socialist, an “America-hater,” Williams said.

But that doesn’t square with the way she sees her role as a former service member.

“I choose to represent the uniform by speaking out against a lot of things perhaps that we do as a country,” she said.

Karen Middleton, an artist currently living in North Carolina, also expresses herself through fabric and thread, rather than the more traditional canvas.

She re-connected with her creative side after returning from a deployment in Afghanistan. She struggled to reintegrate in society, she recalled — to find and hold down jobs. Then, when her self-esteem was at its absolute lowest point, she bought a sewing machine.

“I still get a little emotional talking about it,” she said, her voice cracking a bit.

Later, with guidance from a book her mom lent her, she took a stab at making a quilt. She had always loved the patterns of the blankets, but had never considered what went into creating one.

Her first attempt was “terrible,” she said with a laugh.

“Nothing was straight, nothing was spaced properly, my cuts were all kinds of off, the quilting in itself was puckered — it was a mess,” she remarked. “But I was proud of it.”

Her skills have come a long way since then. For the Delaplaine’s Veterans Art Show, she submitted two pieces — a 26- by 36-inch depiction of a sunset over the Grand Canyon and a square wall hanging with a cross-shaped space cut out of its center.

Sculptor Steve Rands, a retired career Naval Officer, has also watched his expertise as an artist grow over time.

He began the piece he submitted to the Veterans Art Show while taking a course in marble carving in Pietrasanta, Italy. The sculpture, titled “Afterburner,” started with a basic idea, after he woke up one morning with the image of his hand hanging out of a car window. It later evolved to become a fist clutching a scarf.

As he worked on the sculpture over a period of several months, the fist came to symbolize patriotism to him and the scarf a “maturing” of that concept.

During his five deployments, his idea of what patriotism stood for was challenged through “not just the stereotype of the ‘horrors of war,’ but also the profiteering of defense contractors and the amount of waste and corruption that is just rampant.”

He’s found the process of creating art to be therapeutic and sort of meditative, in a way — a sense of peace and freedom from distraction he’s also experienced while racing motorcycles.

“You’re just concentrating so much on the task at hand that the inner-voice where self doubt and everything comes from just kind of goes away,” he said. “That forces you to really just concentrate on what you’re doing.”

For David Wolfe, painting has become a means of expression — something he initially discovered while playing music.

The Silver Spring-based artist produces vibrant, colorful depictions of vegetation and flowers.

“I don’t think there was any ‘Eureka!’ moment,” he said of how he ventured away from music and toward the visual arts. “There was just a desire to be something, do something and express myself. It wasn’t writing, and it turned out not to be music. It turned out to be art — a way of expressing my experience of the world.”

“And you need to do that,” he added.