Healey appeals for hate crimes law overhaul

During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, hate crimes against Asian Americans — particularly East Asian Americans — rose by 73 percent. The onslaught of anti-Asian sentiment highlighted by the media not only spurred anxiety among Asian American communities, but also several discussions about issues faced by many Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), such as mental health stigmatization and being first generation immigrants. To deal with the constant threat of violence, Asian American communities turned to public officials for legislative action and to the media to spread awareness. In response, the New York Police Department (NYPD) created an Asian Hate Crime Task Force in August 2020 — the first of its kind dedicated to investigating hate crimes against a specific race. In March 2021, the Asian Hate Crime Task Force enacted a new volunteer-based program that placed undercover patrols in Chinatown. Many have also taken individual initiative, turning to social media to share graphic images and videos of attacks against Asian Americans and asking for attention to the matter. These efforts made by the NYPD and social media users have proven to be inadequate in changing the statistics as well as relieving communal uneasiness. In fact, according to NYPD statistics reported by The New York Times, Asian hate crimes increased by 400 percent in 2021 “compared with the same time frame in 2020.” Meanwhile, the NYPD’s undercover unit has been inactive since May 2021. The Stop AAPI Hate movement and Asian American communities now face a serious need to reassess their strategies and goals.

