Healey appeals for hate crimes law overhaul

By Chris Lisinski
Daily News Of Newburyport
 7 days ago

Renewing her case to overhaul the state’s hate crimes statute, Attorney General Maura Healey on Tuesday argued that existing law allows for effectively “no difference” in punishment between a racist assault and a punch thrown among feuding bar-hoppers. Healey urged legislators to advance a bill she and supporters have...

newbostonpost.com

Maura Healey Pushing For Stricter Hate Crime Laws in Massachusetts

MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Policing cannot solve anti-Asian hate crimes

During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, hate crimes against Asian Americans — particularly East Asian Americans — rose by 73 percent. The onslaught of anti-Asian sentiment highlighted by the media not only spurred anxiety among Asian American communities, but also several discussions about issues faced by many Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI), such as mental health stigmatization and being first generation immigrants. To deal with the constant threat of violence, Asian American communities turned to public officials for legislative action and to the media to spread awareness. In response, the New York Police Department (NYPD) created an Asian Hate Crime Task Force in August 2020 — the first of its kind dedicated to investigating hate crimes against a specific race. In March 2021, the Asian Hate Crime Task Force enacted a new volunteer-based program that placed undercover patrols in Chinatown. Many have also taken individual initiative, turning to social media to share graphic images and videos of attacks against Asian Americans and asking for attention to the matter. These efforts made by the NYPD and social media users have proven to be inadequate in changing the statistics as well as relieving communal uneasiness. In fact, according to NYPD statistics reported by The New York Times, Asian hate crimes increased by 400 percent in 2021 “compared with the same time frame in 2020.” Meanwhile, the NYPD’s undercover unit has been inactive since May 2021. The Stop AAPI Hate movement and Asian American communities now face a serious need to reassess their strategies and goals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News Of Newburyport

Baker and Polito both pass on 2022 race for governor

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker, a two-term Republican who at his peak was one of the most popular governors in the country, will not seek a third term, throwing wide open the 2022 race for the state’s top political office after close to two years of managing through a global pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
lasentinel.net

Hate Crimes Increase, Report Reveals Blacks Targeted the Most

Hate crimes rose 20% last year – from 530 to 635 – and African Americans were among the most targeted recipients. This fact was verified in the annual report released by the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations (LACCHR) on November 10. According to data analyzed by LACCHR staff,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NEWS CENTER Maine

FBI encouraging Mainers to report hate crimes

BANGOR, Maine — The Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is participating in a nationwide effort to increase public awareness of hate crimes and encourage reporting them to law enforcement in New England. The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Hate crimes motivated by race, gender, sexuality spike in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Crime in Maine continues to drop, but that's not true for hate crimes. According to new numbers from Maine State Police, overall crime dropped in Maine for the ninth consecutive year. Hate crimes jumped significantly and are up more than 400 percent from 2019 to 2020. This new...
MAINE STATE
WGN News

Act to make violence against police a hate crime sponsored in Illinois Statehouse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Police officers across the country are facing an increase in violent acts against them and the problem now has the attention of Illinois lawmakers. Concerned that violence against police is increasing, state lawmakers have introduced legislation to stiffen penalties for assault and harassment of officers. The Police Protection Act would make “officer […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Tram Nguyen
Michelle Dubois
Maura Healey
CBS Denver

Colorado Democrats Aim To Uphold Colorado Reproductive Rights Regardless Of Supreme Court Outcome

(CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers were paying close attention this week as the country’s highest court heard arguments in a case that could change abortion rights across the country. “There is a sense after the arguments today that (Roe v. Wade) is in real jeopardy,” state Rep. Meg Froelich said. (credit: CBS) Froelich is among a group of female Democratic leaders planning to introduce the Reproductive Health Equity Act in Colorado. Froelich says there are no state laws preventing a woman from getting an abortion, but there are no laws protecting abortion rights in Colorado, either. “We feel a real sense of urgency that we...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
ADVOCACY
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS
Popculture

Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
