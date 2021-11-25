ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interpol elects United Arab Emirates official as president

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (AP) — Interpol on Thursday elected a contentious official from the United Arab...

www.timesdaily.com

U.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to the United Arab Emirates

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, November 22, to attend the signing ceremony for Project Prosperity, a new regional clean energy and water cooperation effort. This agreement will further efforts of partner nations Jordan, Israel, and the UAE to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the region, and provide a new source of fresh water.
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
Times Daily

Israel halts controversial tech to track omicron variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Thursday it was halting the use of a controversial phone tracking technology to trace possible cases of the new coronavirus variant, days after it was authorized as an emergency measure.
Times Daily

Top buyer Egypt shops around at its international arms fair

Egypt on Thursday concluded its second international weapons fair, as one of the Middle East's largest armies looks to grow its arsenal while moving away from U.S. suppliers.
Times Daily

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada slapped simultaneous sanctions Thursday on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus, with the EU taking aim at those accused of participating in a "hybrid attack" on the bloc using migrants.
Times Daily

Russia sends missiles near Pacific islands claimed by Japan

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military has deployed coastal defense missile systems near the Kuril Islands, a Pacific chain also claimed by Japan. The move appeared intended to underline Moscow's firm stance in the dispute.
NewsBreak
News Break
Times Daily

Erdogan replaces finance minister as Turkey's lira crashes

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed a new treasury and finance minister Thursday after the previous one stepped down as the country's currency has tumbled to record lows.
Daily Beast

Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

The United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than 20 other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing "mild symptoms"—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California from...
aithority.com

Dragos Expands in United Arab Emirates to Meet Region’s Demands for Industrial Cybersecurity

Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial control systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, announced accelerated expansion in United Arab Emirates to provide organizations in the region with more direct access to its industrial cybersecurity technology and services so they can respond more quickly to threats, while also developing and training ICS/OT cybersecurity talent to ensure world-wide customer success. The expansion includes a new office in Dubai, which has a planned opening in Q1 2022.
Times Daily

US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to reinstate the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico's conditions for resuming it.
Times Daily

UN General Assembly urged to investigate Yemen atrocities

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 60 organizations urged the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to establish an investigative body to gather and preserve evidence of serious human rights violations during Yemen's seven-year conflict, including possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Times Daily

Aid official: Afghanistan's crises get 'progressively worse'

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan is being hit by multiple crises that are "progressively getting worse," with drought, economic collapse and displacement all pushing the population into catastrophic hunger, a senior international aid official said Thursday.
Times Daily

Mexico threatens legal action on US electric vehicle subsidy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government threatened legal action Thursday over provisions of U.S. President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act that would give subsidies of up to $12,500 for purchases of union-made, American-made electric vehicles.
dallassun.com

Russia criticizes US for Afghanistan crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Russia has criticized the United States for the current crisis that is gripping Afghanistan, and said Washington placed the country in a big humanitarian catastrophe. "US placed Afghanistan in a big humanitarian catastrophe and it is still stimulating the crisis. It is a mockery that...
eturbonews.com

33 countries announce new travel bans and restrictions

The degree of border control severity varies from country to country, with some states closing their borders entirely, while others only tightening COVID-19 testing protocols at the border. The newly discovered Omicron strain of the coronavirus has forced many states to urgently close their borders to some or all foreign...
AFP

Ethiopia PM claims war gains, urges rebels to 'surrender'

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, claiming government forces were nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front. "It should surrender today to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, to the special forces, to the militias and to the people." 
