TYRADES! John-Boy, has Christmas Eve become Groundhog Day?

Netflix’s latest release shows what side of the “When is it too early to decorate for Christmas” argument they’re on. Releasing the day before Thanksgiving is A Boy Called Christmas, a unique take on the origin of the holiday. Nikolas (Henry Lawfull) is a boy living in a cabin in the Finnish woods with his father Joel (Michiel Huisman). Nikolas’ mother has passed, and Joel is trying to make ends meet. He had promised his wife that he would give Nikolas a good life and he intends to keep that promise. The entire kingdom they live in is suffering and feels the same hardships as Nikolas’s family. In an attempt to raise morale, the King (Jim Broadbent) offers a reward to anyone that scours the kingdom and brings back hope. Seeing a rare opportunity to turn their lives around, Joel sets out on the quest with a group of villagers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO