Fresno State men’s basketball team beats Santa Clara to win SoCal Challenge, improves to 5-0

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Entering Wednesday night, the Fresno State men’s basketball team was 4-0. The last time the Bulldogs were 4-0 was 2015, and they went to the NCAA Tournament at the end of that season.

They are now 5-0.

Behind 22 points from Orlando Robinson, the Bulldogs beat Santa Clara on Wednesday night, 59-52. They win the SoCal Challenge and stay undefeated ahead of their game at Cal on Sunday.

Robinson was named the tournament’s MVP.

Robinson and Jordan Campbell (12 pts) were the only Bulldogs to score in double figures, but seven different Fresno State players scored on Wednesday night; Leo Colimerio, Isaiah Hill and Anthony Holland all contributed six points apiece.

Santa Clara had been averaging 88 points per game this season. The Broncos well held well below that total, and they were also held well below their average field goal percentage. Before tipoff, Santa Clara was No. 2 in the nation at 55.03%, behind only Gonzaga (55.56%). The Broncos shot just 36% on Wednesday night (18-of-50).

This was the first meeting between the Bulldogs and Broncos since 2009.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.