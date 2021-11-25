Not really funny

It’s November already, and Thanksgiving is knocking at our doors. This also means everyone has started their thanksgiving preparations — dinner plans, guest lists, and we’re already excited about the family gathering we’re about to have! Thanksgiving this year, like other years, is not just about food and family gatherings, but about so much more. Most importantly, it’s about having the right kind of environment at home, because the day is all about counting our blessings and being grateful for them. But when there’s a crowd gathered in a place, the chances of conversations leading to a conflict are common. In those moments, you need to be the harbinger of joy and happiness. How else are you supposed to do that if not with these funny quotes?

