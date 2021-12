Gaza's Hamas rulers have reached an agreement by which Qatar will resume subsidizing the salaries of public employees by sending fuel to the impoverished territory, a Hamas official said Tuesday.Qatar was contributing to the salaries of some 50,000 employees of the Hamas-run government up until the 11-day war in May by sending suitcases of cash into the territory through Israel. Israel's new government, which was sworn in the following month, vowed to stop that arrangement.Under the deal reached with Qatar and Egypt the wealthy Gulf nation will send fuel to Gaza from Egypt that Hamas can resell in...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO