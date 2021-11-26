ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

France expands sea monitoring as migrants vow to pursue UK dream

By Layli Foroudi, Lucien Libert
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

DUNKIRK, France/ZAGREB, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France pledged on Thursday to step up surveillance of its northern shores, but migrants huddling in makeshift camps said neither that nor a tragic drowning the day before would stop them from trying to cross the Channel to Britain.

Seventeen men, seven women and three teenagers died on Wednesday when their dinghy deflated in the Channel, one of many such risky journeys attempted in small, overloaded boats by people fleeing poverty and war in Afghanistan, Iraq and beyond.

The deaths deepened animosity between Britain and France, already at odds over Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said France was at fault and French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin accused Britain of "bad immigration management".

President Emmanuel Macron defended Paris's actions but said France was merely a transit country for many migrants and more European cooperation was needed to tackle illegal immigration.

"I will ... say very clearly that our security forces are mobilised day and night," Macron said during a visit to the Croatian capital Zagreb, promising "maximum mobilisation" of French forces, with reservists and drones watching the coast.

"But above all, we need to seriously strengthen cooperation ... with Belgium, the Netherlands, Britain and the European Commission."

Johnson later on Thursday announced that he had offered to meet Macron and other European leaders to discuss five steps that he said could reduce the crossings.

They included joint patrols to prevent more boats from leaving French beaches from as soon as next week, using sensors and radar and immediate work on a returns agreement with France and a similar deal with the European Union, Johnson said.

"This would have an immediate effect and would significantly reduce - if not stop - the crossings, saving lives, by fundamentally breaking the business model of the criminal gangs," Johnson said in a letter that he sent to Macron and published on Twitter.

When Britain left the EU, it was no longer able to use the bloc's system for returning migrants to the first member state they entered.

'MAYBE WE DIE'

Wednesday's was the worst such incident on record in the waterway separating Britain and France, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

But migrants in a small makeshift camp on the outskirts of Dunkirk, near the seashore, said they would keep trying to reach Britain, whatever the risks.

"Yesterday is sad and it is scary but we have to go by boat, there is no other way," said 28-year old Manzar, a Kurd from Iran, huddled by a fire alongside a few friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJDIF_0d6VqRH500
French police patrol the Slack dunes, the day after 27 migrants died when their dinghy deflated as they attempted to cross the English Channel, in Wimereux, near Calais, France, November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

"Maybe it's dangerous, maybe we die, but maybe it will be safe. We have to try our chance. It's a risk, we already know it is a risk." Manzar said he had left Iran six months ago and arrived in France 20 days ago, after walking across Europe.

Britain repeated an offer to have joint British-French patrols off the French coast near Calais.

Paris has resisted such calls and it is unclear whether it will change its mind five months before a presidential election in which migration and security are important topics.

Migration is also a sensitive issue in Britain, where Brexit campaigners told voters that leaving the European Union would mean regaining control of borders. London has in the past threatened to cut financial support for France's border policing if it fails to stem the flow of migrants.

British interior minister Priti Patel is due to meet her counterparts from France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany on Sunday in Calais.

Johnson said in his letter to Macron that he was ready to upgrade the meeting into a leaders' summit.

Patel was sending officials to Paris on Friday.

EU Migration Commissioner Ylva Johansson said she would offer France financial help and assistance from the bloc's border force, Frontex.

'A TRAGEDY THAT WE DREADED'

Rescue volunteers and rights groups said drownings were to be expected as smugglers and migrants take more risks to avoid a growing police presence.

"To accuse only the smugglers is to hide the responsibility of the French and British authorities," the Auberge de Migrants NGO said.

It and other groups pointed to a lack of legal migration routes and added security at the Eurotunnel undersea rail link, which has pushed migrants to try the perilous sea crossing.

Johnson's spokesperson said providing a safe route for migrants to claim asylum from France would only add to the incentives for people to make dangerous journeys.

The number of migrants crossing the Channel has surged to 25,776 so far in 2021, up from 8,461 in 2020 and 1,835 in 2019, according to the BBC, citing government data.

Before Wednesday's disaster, 14 people had drowned this year trying to reach Britain, a French official said. In 2020, seven people died and two disappeared, while in 2019 four died.

Reporting by Ardee Napolitano in Calais, Lucien Libert in Zagreb, Alistair Smout, Paul Sandle, Kylie MacLellan and William Schomberg in London, Richard Lough and Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris, Gabriel Baczynska in Brussels; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Mike Collett-White, Timothy Heritage, Giles Elgood, William Maclean, Kevin Liffey and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

French police evict migrants from camp on Channel coast

GRANDE-SYNTHE, France, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Police on Tuesday tore down a makeshift camp near the northern French port of Dunkirk where scores of migrants who say they are fleeing war, poverty and persecution in the Middle East were hunkered down with hopes of reaching Britain. Armed officers entered the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reuters

EU to trim some rights of migrants at Belarus border

BRUSSELS/VILNIUS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Union proposed on Wednesday curtailing some rights of migrants at its borders with Belarus, including letting asylum seekers be held at border camps for up to four months and allowing for faster deportations. The proposals are the latest EU attempt to deal with...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

As Merkel bows out, Europe seeks new leader

Angela Merkel's departure from the political stage after 16 years as chancellor has not only ushered in a new era in Germany but also shakes up the power balance in the EU. Her successor-in-waiting to lead Europe's biggest economy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, as well as France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi have all been touted as candidates to take over Merkel's mantle as the leader of Europe. But analysts warn that none may be immediately capable of assuming the task, given the European Union's myriad of unresolved challenges -- ranging from an internal dispute over the rule of law to the risk of geopolitical marginalisation, to the after-shocks of Brexit. Lauded for her steady hand in steering the bloc through crisis after crisis, Merkel, who will quit politics when Scholz is officially elected chancellor in December, is leaving the stage while still immensely popular at home and abroad.
EUROPE
WOWK

UK panel asks govt to scrap plan to turn back migrant boats

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. parliamentary committee on Wednesday criticized government plans to deter migrants and refugees from trying to reach Britain in small boats, saying the measures would endanger lives without stopping dangerous journeys across the English Channellike the one that killed 27 people last week. British Prime Minister...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Dunkirk#Reuters#Channel#French#Interior#Croatian#The European Commission#The European Union
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations who aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

The rise of Éric Zemmour shows how far France has shifted to the right

On 17 November, the far-right journalist and polemicist Éric Zemmour went on trial in Paris on charges of incitement to racial hatred. In September 2020, he had said on the French news broadcaster CNews that unaccompanied foreign minors were “thieves, they’re murderers, they’re rapists, that’s all they are. We must send them back”. He did not appear at the trial and was represented by his lawyers, who said the charges were unfounded. The verdict is expected to be delivered next year.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas ‘canceled’

ROME (AP) — The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican, which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots. The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
Iraq
AFP

WHO warns of 'toxic mix' as EU chief mulls mandatory Covid jabs

The WHO issued stern warnings Wednesday on the dangers of vaccination apathy and the European Union put mandatory jabs on the table, as the United States registered its first case of the fast-spreading Omicron strain of the coronavirus. The new variant, first reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa a week ago, has quickly popped up across continents, darkening economic forecasts and deepening fears of another difficult winter in the northern hemisphere. "Globally, we have a toxic mix of low vaccine coverage, and very low testing -- a recipe for breeding and amplifying variants," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reminding the world that the Delta variant "accounts for almost all cases". "We need to use the tools we already have to prevent transmission and save lives from Delta. And if we do that, we will also prevent transmission and save lives from Omicron," he said.
WORLD
newschain

Minister ‘disappointed’ at reports Macron called Johnson a ‘clown’

A Cabinet minister said she was “surprised” and “disappointed” at reports French President Emmanuel Macron had branded Boris Johnson a “clown”. Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey was responding to a suggestion in the French media that Mr Macron privately made disparaging comments about the UK Prime Minister as tensions ran high over the migrant crisis in the Channel.
POLITICS
AFP

French right contenders in final push ahead of presidency choice

Five contenders from France's conservative Republicans party crossed swords in a final debate on Tuesday ahead of party members choosing its candidate to take on President Emmanuel Macron in next year's elections. With no polling among the party members who will make the choice, the race remains wide open even in the last hours ahead of the party congress beginning Wednesday which will have a crucial impact on the shape of the April 2022 election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Channel migrants: France to propose deal with UK

France is ready for talks with the UK over a deal to tackle the migrant crisis, the interior minister said. Gerald Darmanin said prime minister Jean Castex will write to Boris Johnson with proposals for a "balanced agreement" between the UK and the EU. The UK was excluded from talks...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM steps up push for UK-EU returns agreement to solve Channel migrant crisis

Boris Johnson has increased his lobbying efforts for a returns agreement with Europe as a way to stem the flow of small boats crossing the Channel In a meeting with his Belgian counterpart, the Prime Minister pushed for the creation of a UK-European Union returns agreement for failed asylum seekers in a bid to crackdown on people smuggling in the wake of dozens dying while attempting to cross the strait last week.Downing Street, in its account of a video call on Tuesday with Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo, said Mr Johnson “stressed the importance of breaking the business model...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

French far-right pundit Zemmour launches presidential bid

French far-right pundit Eric Zemmour announced on Tuesday that he will run for president in next year's election, staking his claim in a video peppered with anti-immigrant rhetoric and doom-laden warnings about the future.  Zemmour, a 63-year-old writer and TV commentator, is the most stridently anti-Islam and anti-migrant of the challengers seeking to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in the April 2022 vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy