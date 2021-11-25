Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run

The UIS-BOS Turkey Trot takes place at 8am on Thanksgiving day, and begins and ends at The University of Illinois Springfield. All registration fees and donations will go directly to the UIS Cross Country and Track Program. The course will take you through the campus of UIS. Runners, Walkers, Children,...
The 26th annual Throggs Neck Benevolent Association’s 5K Turkey Trot kicked off Saturday, with Thanksgiving just around the corner. More than 100 runners and their supporters gathered at Orchard Beach to run in the annual race. The event started in 1995 when a beloved member of the community died from...
Beers, pups and a jolt of endorphins: What else do you need, really? The day after Thanksgiving, head over to Golden Road’s Atwater Village brewery for this dog-friendly 5K in support of Wags and Walks. Each registration comes with a beer and a T-shirt, with an upgrade that includes a breakfast burrito, too.
Reminder! Milton 5k Turkey Trot to take place Thanksgiving Day at Turners Pond. This year’s Turkey Trot is set for Thanksgiving morning at 8:00 a.m. This 5k trot starts and finishes at Turners Pond (Central Ave side.) Please come and run or walk this very fun event. This year’s turkey...
The 8th Annual Brentwood Turkey Trot For Schools is set for Thanksgiving Day where the 5K event benefits both the Brentwood Union School District and Liberty Union High School District athletic programs. This community event is aimed at promoting health, athletics, and education. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, this year’s...
One of San Diego’s longest standing holiday traditions is back with loud gobbles at Balboa Park. On Thanksgiving morning, thousands of San Diegans, some in turkey-themed attire, will gather for Father Joe’s Villages 20th annual Thanksgiving Day 5k. This year’s Thanksgiving Day 5K brings a return of the festive holiday spirit.
The fourth annual Foodbank Farm 5K and 1-mile walk/fun run at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s Salt Bay Farm in Damariscotta will take place at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. This is an informal, volunteer-organized event to benefit Twin Villages Foodbank Farm (TVFF) and is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome.
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville Public Schools Education Foundation along with the Danville Otterbots and the Danville Running & Fitness Club is having its inaugural Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk and Children’s Fun Run on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. The event starts and ends at the American Legion Field with proceeds going toward programs, initiatives […]
Saturday morning dawned bright and clear for runners gathering for the much-beloved annual Turkey Trot, this year set along the walking trail outside the Brownsville Events Center. Fans of the trot may have noticed some changes this year as the Brownsville Fire Department took over hosting the event from the...
Registration is still open to participate in Radnor Memorial Library’s “Elves for the Shelves” event!. At this festive time of year, follow your enchantment and heed the beckoning of Dewey the Elf to join the FUN-raising for Radnor Memorial Library on Saturday, December 4 at 8 AM. For the past...
Santa Maria's 24th annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk took place at Jim May Park Saturday morning. The event, organized by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc., included a 5k and 1-mile fun run and was open to runners and walkers of all fitness levels.
WESTBOROUGH – After being held virtually last year, the eighth annual Westborough Turkey Trot returned to the roads of Westborough on a chilly Nov. 20. A subcommittee of the Westborough Education Foundation, the 5K fundraiser supports public schools’ initiatives that aren’t covered by the school district’s annual budget. More than half of approximately 1,000 registered supporters of all ages ran or walked the 5K.
Snap Fitness, Calvert City, and the Calvert Area Development Association have teamed up to host the Jingle All the Way 5k and Fun Run on December 4. The race will kick off at 8 am, and awards will be given in multiple age groups. Other awards will include overall male and female time and the best ugliest sweater.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston's annual Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble 5K is quickly approaching!. The race, which has been around for more than 100 years, takes participants through downtown Charleston and out to the peninsula. It's sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and is open to participants of...
On November 25, come on out to Jackson Memorial High School in Jackson, N.J. for the annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Turkey Trot. The 5K walk/run is open to all and is held to support the Marc Castellano Foundation.Trooper Marc Castellano was killed in the line of duty on June 6, 2010 after being struck by a car while he was walking on the shoulder of I-195.
The City of Tamarac will welcome a host of runners and walkers at the 40th Annual Tamarac Turkey Trot 5k, Thursday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day. Tamarac’s most celebrated Thanksgiving tradition kicks off at 7:30 a.m., at City Hall, 7525 NW 88th Ave. Participants will race through the Woodmont area of Tamarac as they complete the 3.1-mile course.
Sporting turkey head dresses, feathers and even some in tutu’s, more than 50 people participated in the third annual Turkey Trot Saturday morning at the Boathouse Oyster Bar on Destin harbor. The 56 participants brought in $2,000 for Food For Thought as well bags and boxes full of canned goods...
Fountain Hills Community Services is helping people build an appetite for turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie with the 31st Annual Turkey Trot 5K and Fitness Walk on Thanksgiving morning. This 5k run and fitness event is a valley-wide favorite that takes participants around the world-fountain in Fountain Park. The Turkey...
The Powell Wellness Center Turkey Trot returns in person to Culpeper this year on Thanksgiving Day. Be on the lookout early Nov. 25 for runners and walkers on neighborhood streets, starting at 8 a.m., for the 4th annual 5K in support of the Wellness Center’s medical fitness scholarship program. “We’re...
