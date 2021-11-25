ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run

 7 days ago

2021 marks the 22nd year for the Annual Turkey Trot 5k & Fun Run! Come RUN and WALK with...

News 12

Runners revel at Throggs Neck Benevolent Association’s 5K Turkey Trot

The 26th annual Throggs Neck Benevolent Association’s 5K Turkey Trot kicked off Saturday, with Thanksgiving just around the corner. More than 100 runners and their supporters gathered at Orchard Beach to run in the annual race. The event started in 1995 when a beloved member of the community died from...
Time Out Global

Golden Friday 5K Fun Run

Beers, pups and a jolt of endorphins: What else do you need, really? The day after Thanksgiving, head over to Golden Road’s Atwater Village brewery for this dog-friendly 5K in support of Wags and Walks. Each registration comes with a beer and a T-shirt, with an upgrade that includes a breakfast burrito, too.
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Turkey Trot 5k for Schools Set for Thanksgiving Day

The 8th Annual Brentwood Turkey Trot For Schools is set for Thanksgiving Day where the 5K event benefits both the Brentwood Union School District and Liberty Union High School District athletic programs. This community event is aimed at promoting health, athletics, and education. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, this year’s...
BRENTWOOD, CA
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Foodbank Farm 5k and 1-mile walk/fun run on Thanksgiving

The fourth annual Foodbank Farm 5K and 1-mile walk/fun run at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust’s Salt Bay Farm in Damariscotta will take place at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. This is an informal, volunteer-organized event to benefit Twin Villages Foodbank Farm (TVFF) and is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
WFXR

Inaugural Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk, Children’s Fun Run takes place Thanksgiving Day in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – Danville Public Schools Education Foundation along with the Danville Otterbots and the Danville Running & Fitness Club is having its inaugural Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk and Children’s Fun Run on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. The event starts and ends at the American Legion Field with proceeds going toward programs, initiatives […]
DANVILLE, VA
myrgv.com

Run for the children: Community comes out for annual Turkey Trot

Saturday morning dawned bright and clear for runners gathering for the much-beloved annual Turkey Trot, this year set along the walking trail outside the Brownsville Events Center. Fans of the trot may have noticed some changes this year as the Brownsville Fire Department took over hosting the event from the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
communityadvocate.com

Westborough Turkey Trot 5K returns on the roads to help schools

WESTBOROUGH – After being held virtually last year, the eighth annual Westborough Turkey Trot returned to the roads of Westborough on a chilly Nov. 20. A subcommittee of the Westborough Education Foundation, the 5K fundraiser supports public schools’ initiatives that aren’t covered by the school district’s annual budget. More than half of approximately 1,000 registered supporters of all ages ran or walked the 5K.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
westkentuckystar.com

Calvert City Jingle All the Way 5k and Fun Run set for December 4

Snap Fitness, Calvert City, and the Calvert Area Development Association have teamed up to host the Jingle All the Way 5k and Fun Run on December 4. The race will kick off at 8 am, and awards will be given in multiple age groups. Other awards will include overall male and female time and the best ugliest sweater.
CALVERT CITY, KY
abcnews4.com

Organizers gear up for Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble 5K

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston's annual Turkey Day Run & Gobble Wobble 5K is quickly approaching!. The race, which has been around for more than 100 years, takes participants through downtown Charleston and out to the peninsula. It's sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and is open to participants of...
CHARLESTON, SC
Shore News Network

Jackson Track Club hosting annual Thanksgiving 5k Turkey Trot in memory of Trooper Marc Castellano

On November 25, come on out to Jackson Memorial High School in Jackson, N.J. for the annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Turkey Trot. The 5K walk/run is open to all and is held to support the Marc Castellano Foundation.Trooper Marc Castellano was killed in the line of duty on June 6, 2010 after being struck by a car while he was walking on the shoulder of I-195.
JACKSON, NJ
caribbeannationalweekly.com

40th In-Person Running of Tamarac Turkey Trot 5K Kicks off Thanksgiving Day

The City of Tamarac will welcome a host of runners and walkers at the 40th Annual Tamarac Turkey Trot 5k, Thursday, Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day. Tamarac’s most celebrated Thanksgiving tradition kicks off at 7:30 a.m., at City Hall, 7525 NW 88th Ave. Participants will race through the Woodmont area of Tamarac as they complete the 3.1-mile course.
TAMARAC, FL
Culpeper Star Exponent

Turkey Trot 5K back in person in Culpeper neighborhoods for '21

The Powell Wellness Center Turkey Trot returns in person to Culpeper this year on Thanksgiving Day. Be on the lookout early Nov. 25 for runners and walkers on neighborhood streets, starting at 8 a.m., for the 4th annual 5K in support of the Wellness Center’s medical fitness scholarship program. “We’re...
CULPEPER, VA

