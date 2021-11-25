Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run

On November 25, come on out to Jackson Memorial High School in Jackson, N.J. for the annual Thanksgiving Day 5K Turkey Trot. The 5K walk/run is open to all and is held to support the Marc Castellano Foundation.Trooper Marc Castellano was killed in the line of duty on June 6, 2010 after being struck by a car while he was walking on the shoulder of I-195.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO