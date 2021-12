Hours after taking over as Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal pushed back at the Republicans who pointed out his 11-year-old tweet quoting a comedian mocking racism and Islamophobia in America.The tweet quoted the comedian Aasif Mandvi and said: “If they are not gonna make a distinction between Muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists.” Mr Agrawal had, at the time, put the statement in quotes without attributing it to Mr Mandvi.On Monday, however, the right-wing site Breitbart reported that the new Twitter CEO had “uncritically repeated a quote in 2010 suggesting that there should...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO