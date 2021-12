By now, you've likely already heard about the incident regarding Brendan Lemieux of the LA Kings getting booted from a game for biting Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk. Following the game Saturday night, Tkachuk went on a rant on Lemieux, calling him "a bad player", "a bad teammate", "a joke" and "a brick head." Someone decided to pay comedy legend Gilbert Gottfried to read a transcript of Tkachuk's full comments in a Cameo video because, why not? Gottfried is hilarious and has one of the most memorable voices in the business. He definitely struggles trying to pronounce Thachuk's name, but most would if it was the first time they had come across it.

