ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Kid LAROI Rocks Out for ‘Stay’ Performance at 2021 ARIA Awards: Watch

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kid LAROI is still a kid, but he’s had the kind of year most grown-ups can only dream of. Since the turn of 2021, the teenage singer rapper has bagged his first leader on the Billboard 200,...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
101 WIXX

“How good is Australian music?” The Kid LAROI wins two ARIA Awards

Just hours after he scored his first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, The Kid LAROI won two ARIA Awards, the Australian equivalent of the Grammys. The Australian rapper was named Best Artist, and also scored the Best Pop Release award for “Stay,” his hit collaboration with Justin Bieber. While...
WORLD
hiphop-n-more.com

Silk Sonic Perform ‘Fly As Me’ & ‘Smokin Out The Window’ on 2021 Soul Train Awards: Watch

Silk Sonic continue to own award performances as they did their magic once again at the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday night. The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak took it way back with the style as they performed the upbeat standout song ‘Fly As Me’ from their recently released debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic. Watch their solid set to open the show below.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Bad Bunny’s sci-fi American Music Awards 2021 performance

Bad Bunny gave the world premiere live performance of ‘Lo Siento BB:/’ at the American Music Awards 2021 tonight (November 21). The Puerto Rican star was joined by producer Tainy and singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas for the appearance at the Los Angeles awards ceremony. The performance began with Tainy playing synths...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aria Music Awards#Grammy Awards#Music Industry#Australian
Billboard

Bad Bunny Rocks Out During Latin Grammy Performance

Bad Bunny was on fire during his soul-baring performance of "Maldita Pobreza" at the 2021 Latin Grammy awards. Bad Bunny was on fire during his soul-baring performance of “Maldita Pobreza” at the 2021 Latin Grammy awards. Surrounded by pulsing flames, the Latin Grammy winner closed out the night with the...
MUSIC
theaureview.com

The Kid LAROI just snagged his first ever Grammy Nomination

On the day when Australians are set to celebrate the best music of the last year courtesy of the ARIAs (airing tonight at 7.30pm), one of the night’s big performers has also enjoyed the news that he’s nominated for Best New Artist at the mother-flipping Grammy Awards in the USA.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
happymag.tv

Genesis Owusu, The Kid Laroi win big at 2021 ARIA Awards

The ARIA Awards took place last night, as a streaming-only broadcast, celebrating Australia’s biggest and best in music right now. The Aus music industry has collectively endured so much over the last couple of years, so last night’s ARIA Awards was a much-needed celebration of our homegrown acts. With big...
MUSIC
People

Joey McIntyre Brings Son Griffin, 14, to Watch Him Perform at 2021 American Music Awards: 'Let's Go'

Joey McIntyre brought a very special fan to watch him take the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards. The New Kids on the Block star, 48, was joined by his 14-year-old son Griffin Thomas at Sunday's awards, where the duo snapped photos on the red carpet ahead of the singer's performance with New Edition. The two groups joined for a "Battle of Boston," which marked the first time the two iconic groups performed together.
MUSIC
themusicnetwork.com

AC/DC, The Kid LAROI lead Aussie nominations for 2022 Grammys

The nominations for the 2022 Grammys are out and AC/DC, The Kid LAROI and more are offering up some Australian representation across the board. AC/DC have scored three nominations, with their 2020 single ‘Shot In The Dark’ being up for Best Rock Performance and Best Music Video. The album from which the song was lifted – 2020’s Power Up – has also earned the band a nomination for Best Rock Album.
MUSIC
Billboard

Skunk Is Revealed as Grammy-Winning Star on ‘The Masked Singer’

If there’s one performer on Fox’s The Masked Singer who didn’t stink, it’s Skunk. But that wasn’t enough to stop the Skunk mask from being lifted on Wednesday night’s episode. The two talents remaining in Group A were Skunk and Bull, who locked horns in this week’s contest for a...
TV & VIDEOS
94.9 KYSS FM

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Give Intimate American Music Awards Performance [Watch]

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood took their duet "If I Didn't Love You" to literal new heights for the American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). The televised performance started with Aldean seated at a rustic piano, positioned perfectly atop a roof with the city of Los Angeles playing the part of beautiful background perfectly. Before Underwood comes into frame in the video below, the performance is intimate, with the primary focus being on the touching lyrics and Aldean's delicate piano playing.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

New Edition and New Kids on the Block Perform Together for First Time on 2021 American Music Awards

It took more than 30 years in the making but New Edition and New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) performed together for the first time at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21. Introduced by J.B. Smoove, who joked about getting beat out by Bobby Brown for his spot in New Edition, NKOTB, and the original lineup of New Edition——Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant—who had various formations throughout the years with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill’s solo careers and Bel Biv DeVoe, performed medleys of their songs together as well as their individual hits dubbed “Battle for Boston,” during the live awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy