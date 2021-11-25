The Kid LAROI Rocks Out for ‘Stay’ Performance at 2021 ARIA Awards: Watch

It took more than 30 years in the making but New Edition and New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) performed together for the first time at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21. Introduced by J.B. Smoove, who joked about getting beat out by Bobby Brown for his spot in New Edition, NKOTB, and the original lineup of New Edition——Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant—who had various formations throughout the years with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill’s solo careers and Bel Biv DeVoe, performed medleys of their songs together as well as their individual hits dubbed “Battle for Boston,” during the live awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
