The Kid LAROI Rocks Out for ‘Stay’ Performance at 2021 ARIA Awards: Watch

The nominations for the 2022 Grammys are out and AC/DC, The Kid LAROI and more are offering up some Australian representation across the board. AC/DC have scored three nominations, with their 2020 single ‘Shot In The Dark’ being up for Best Rock Performance and Best Music Video. The album from which the song was lifted – 2020’s Power Up – has also earned the band a nomination for Best Rock Album.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO