Looking for Rolex Black Friday Deals? We’ve Found Some!

The Black Friday dumbbell deals are here and the discounts are tempting, ranging from 27% to 43% on four sets of adjustable dumbbells below. The Black Friday prices on the following four best dumbbell deals start at just $48 and all of the deals include free shipping — which is significant when you’re shipping weights. Delivery dates also look good, for now, but don’t take a chance and assume these deals will be available for long, they could disappear before the end of the day. Like everything else recently, dumbbell inventory levels are threatened by shipping and manufacturing issues. When you consider that the demand for home workout equipment has never been as high as it has been since the pandemic hit, none of us should count on exercise equipment staying in stock, especially for good deals such as these.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO