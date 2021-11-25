ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Fresno St. takes down Santa Clara 59-52 for 5-0 start

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson scored 22 points and Jordan Campbell 12 and Fresno State beat Santa Clara 59-52 in the championship game of the SoCal Challenge on Wednesday night.

Fresno State is 5-0 to start the season for the first time since the 2015-16 season when the Bulldogs opened with the same record, later won the 2016 Mountain West Conference Tournament and played in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Isaiah Hill’s 3-pointer with 12:51 before halftime gave the Bulldogs (5-0) a 16-13 lead and they led the rest of the way. Fresno State led 27-25 at intermission and steadily created space.

Robinson’s layup with 13:36 left gave Fresno State its first double-digit lead of the game at 40-21.

Keshawn Justice made back-to-back 3s to bring Santa Clara with 53-49 with 1:22 left but it never got closer.

Justice and PJ Pipes each scored 12 for the Broncos (5-1) and Jalen Williams 10.

