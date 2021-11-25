ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Hits New Milestone with Over 1M ETH Burnt after EIP-1559 Implementation

More than 1 million ETH worth over $4 billion have been burnt in four months since the implementation of the EIP-1559 protocol in August. The Ethereum blockchain will likely turn deflationary by early 2022. The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH) continues to hit milestones in its way. Ever since...

u.today

SHIB Comes to Mercado Bitcoin, SundaeSwap to Launch Testnet Soon, Healthcare Company Adds SHIB to Its Balance Sheet: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day:. Shiba Inu is coming to Brazil’s largest crypto exchange. Yesterday, the largest crypto exchange in Brazil, Mercado Bitcoin, posted a video with a Shiba Inu dog wearing a military uniform, announcing that the SHIB token will become available for trading starting from Dec. 1. The trading platform will soon add support for Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT) and Loopring (LRC).
Benzinga

$875M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $875,910,389.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 36d9JVt4CdPjuYKEGnLwvjNrFE4vt365LA. $875 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 37HrE3Ztnk4WTuxC57So4GVpoPhu1WYHwR. Why it matters:...
Coinspeaker

IDEX to Launch v3 Hybrid Liquidity DEX on Polygon, MATIC Price Shoots 15%

The extremely low transaction fee and high scalability of the Polygon blockchain have encouraged IDEX to launch its hybrid liquidity DEX on the network. On Wednesday, December 1, San Francisco-based decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) – IDEX – announced the launch of its v3 Hybrid Liquidity DEX on Polygon. The hybrid exchange will merge the functionalities of traditional order books with the automated market maker (AMM) liquidity pools.
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Cryptos That Have Left Solana in the Dust

Solana has outperformed most other cryptocurrencies this year -- but not all of them. Only a few cryptocurrencies have outperformed Solana so far this year, which is not surprising given that Solana is up 11,700% since Jan. 1. Right now, metaverse tokens like Axie Infinity and Sandbox are producing higher...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Motley Fool

Could Ethereum Help You Retire Early?

Ethereum is a blockchain technology platform used for trading DeFi apps and NFTs. An Ether token is valued at over $4,600, up from less than one dollar 6 years ago. An investment in Ethereum should be part of a diversified retirement portfolio. Cryptocurrency investments have gotten a lot of attention...
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Network Hits New Milestone After Processing 20 Million Transactions

The Cardano ($ADA) network has reached a new milestone after processing over 20 million transactions since it was launched. The growing number of transactions comes as Cardano’s development moves forward. The milestone was first spotted by a Reddit user who said out that the Cardano network has suffered no downtime...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Stays Below $60K, Ethereum Marks Key Milestone, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Trade In The Red As Analysts Warn Crypto Market Not Yet Out Of Woods

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important $60,000 level on Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased 0.75% at $2.62 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin traded 0.53% lower over 24 hours at $57,113.46. For the week, BTC fell 0.98%. The second-largest coin by market cap, Ethereum...
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now and Hold

Ethereum is a programmable blockchain, a feature that enables decentralized finance (DeFi) products. The upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 will make the platform more scalable, enabling broader adoption. Ethereum is the second most widely held digital asset among institutional investors. Bitcoin was the first widely adopted cryptocurrency, a type of digital...
FXStreet.com

Ethereum price builds the momentum to hit new all-time highs

Ethereum price develops an entry condition before a test of $5,000. The outperformance of Bitcoin is likely to be sustained. Downside risks remain but are limited. Ethereum price is up more than 16% for the week, reflecting a resurgence of buying pressure despite the last three weeks of uncertainty. Point and Figure Analysis indicates a bullish entry opportunity is present.
Coinspeaker

DeFi Hack: $31 Million Stolen from MonoX Platform on Polygon and Ethereum

The hackers managed to artificially boost the price of MONO tokens and then buy out all other tokens from the liquidity pools by draining the smart contracts. In one of the latest DeFi hacks, $31 million have been stolen from DeFi platform MonoX. DeFi platform MonoX offers liquidity pools for traders to place their tokens or receive tokens against providing liquidity.
Coinspeaker

DEX Aggregator 1inch Pulls $175M Funding in Private Token Sale

1inch has its eyes fixed on launching a new product line that will cater exclusively to institutional investors looking to take a dive into the decentralized finance ecosystem. Decentralized Exchange (DEX) aggregator, 1inch Network has raised the sum of $175 million in a private token sale round which enjoined massive...
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
itechpost.com

Ethereum Killers List: 3 Cryptos to Invest In Aside From ETH

Although Ethereum rose by 500 percent since the start of the year, three other cryptocurrencies outperformed it in the market with over 5,000 percent gains. Traders might want to invest in these cryptocurrencies before the year ends. Standing behind Bitcoin, Ethereum is the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. It...
Benzinga

Why It Would Cost $10B ETH To Attack Proof-of-Stake Ethereum

In order to create a conflicting block on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), an attacker would have to burn more than 2.5 million ETH worth $10 billion, according to core developer Tim Beiko. What Happened: In a new report titled “How The Merge Impacts Ethereum’s Application Layer,” Beiko explained how Ethereum’s transition...
