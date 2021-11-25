Rainy, cold Thanksgiving day; light snow showers possible tonight

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain showers, cold and breezy today

Lake-effect flurries/light snow showers possible tonight

Sunny but cold, breezy Friday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight's Forecast

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy, windy, and chilly through the evening with a few lingering showers. Temperatures will be falling through the 40s. Colder air arrives overnight, and a blustery northwest wind may bring a few lake effect flurries or very light snow showers to the Miami Valley, mainly north of Dayton. A light coating on grassy and elevated surfaces is possible. Overnight lows dip to the middle 20s. Wind chills in the teens.

Futurecast Friday Morning

FRIDAY: A cold morning with a flurry or two leftover. There could be an isolated slick spot or two on the roads, early. Clouds give way to plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.

Shopping/Tree Lighting Forecast

It will be a breezy and cold day with highs in the middle 30s but feeling like the 20s due to the wind. A few scattered clouds remain Friday night and cold again. Lows in the middle 20s.

SATURDAY: A dry day with sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. A few showers possible into the night may mix with some light snow. Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower 30s.

Weekend Outlook

Futurecast Saturday Evening

SUNDAY: Clouds linger on Sunday with a few passing sprinkles or flurries possible. It will be a chilly and breezy day with highs in the lower 40s.

Futurecast Sunday Morning

MONDAY: Partly sunny and chilly again for Monday. Chance of a passing rain or snow shower into Monday night. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and staying cool. Highs in the middle 40s.

Temperature Trend

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny on Wednesday, staying cool and breezy with highs in the middle 40s. Slight chance of an evening shower.

THURSDAY: Decreasing cloud cover through the day, breezy and warmer with highs around 50 degrees.

