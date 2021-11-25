ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Rainy, cold Thanksgiving day; light snow showers possible tonight

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Rain showers, cold and breezy today
  • Lake-effect flurries/light snow showers possible tonight
  • Sunny but cold, breezy Friday

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5BRq_0d6VYtDh00
Tonight's Forecast

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy, windy, and chilly through the evening with a few lingering showers. Temperatures will be falling through the 40s. Colder air arrives overnight, and a blustery northwest wind may bring a few lake effect flurries or very light snow showers to the Miami Valley, mainly north of Dayton. A light coating on grassy and elevated surfaces is possible. Overnight lows dip to the middle 20s. Wind chills in the teens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wZF6_0d6VYtDh00
Futurecast Friday Morning

FRIDAY: A cold morning with a flurry or two leftover. There could be an isolated slick spot or two on the roads, early. Clouds give way to plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nyjCB_0d6VYtDh00
Shopping/Tree Lighting Forecast

It will be a breezy and cold day with highs in the middle 30s but feeling like the 20s due to the wind. A few scattered clouds remain Friday night and cold again. Lows in the middle 20s.

SATURDAY: A dry day with sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. A few showers possible into the night may mix with some light snow. Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBTfR_0d6VYtDh00
Weekend Outlook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6BSh_0d6VYtDh00
Futurecast Saturday Evening

SUNDAY: Clouds linger on Sunday with a few passing sprinkles or flurries possible. It will be a chilly and breezy day with highs in the lower 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDIFE_0d6VYtDh00
Futurecast Sunday Morning

MONDAY: Partly sunny and chilly again for Monday. Chance of a passing rain or snow shower into Monday night. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and staying cool. Highs in the middle 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40kvyi_0d6VYtDh00
Temperature Trend

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny on Wednesday, staying cool and breezy with highs in the middle 40s. Slight chance of an evening shower.

THURSDAY: Decreasing cloud cover through the day, breezy and warmer with highs around 50 degrees.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

