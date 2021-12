As we move closer to Thanksgiving next week, it is always good to take a pause and reflect on the things in our lives that are positive, no matter how small. For most of us, this is a very busy time of year, between work end-of-the-year deadlines, family obligations — including the fun stuff of children's school events — and the holidays. It is easy to become overwhelmed, stressed out and jaded. Thus, it is important now more than ever before to pause for five to 10 minutes each day and recognize the gifts in our lives.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO