ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Crown Trick Gets a Collector’s Edition for Christmas

By Jacob Bukacek on November 25, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEU-based Crown Trick fans are in luck this Christmas season, because NExT has just announced that their roguelike RPG’s collector’s edition will be launching on December 10. This version of the game will be available for both Switch and PS4, and it will be...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Siliconera

Shop Atlus Store Opens with a Collector’s Edition Persona Hoodie

The Shop Atlus store beta launch is now live, features a collection of merchandise from Persona 5 Royal as well as a collector’s edition Persona hoodie. Commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Persona franchise, the hoodie comes with the insignia of all five high schools featured in previous Persona games. Shop Atlus launched with a new trailer teasing some current and upcoming merchandise collections.
APPAREL
Destructoid

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut gets physical copy, Collector’s Edition

With all these games getting remastered and rereleased these days, you’d think I’d be tired of it by now. However, there is one exception to this. Disco Elysium is truly one of my favorite games of the last few years, if not of all time, so I was over the moon to hear we were getting yet another version of the game, it being a physical copy this time around.
RETAIL
hardcoregamer.com

Little Bug Brings Launches on the Switch

Puzzle-platformers are plentiful in the modern day, which can make it hard for a new one to stand out. Little Bug does so with a blend of gorgeous art blended in with a lot of neon and a fast pace. The mix of heavy platforming with puzzles and a rope-swinging mechanic. With a bold visual style and a 2.5D setting, Little Bug stands out from most puzzle-platformers out there. Only INSIDE really comes to mind as something that uses a 2.5D perspective and it’s not as bright and colorful as Little Bug is.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Will PS5 Be Available For Christmas 2021? December restock news

When is the next PS5 December restock? Christmas is coming, and players undoubtedly want to get their hands on the latest PlayStation console. It’s in notoriously short supply, only dropping in small quantities at unpredictable times. Nonetheless, if you’re looking to get a PS5 this Christmas and want to know where to look, we’re here to help. We’ve compiled all the December restock news, so you can snag yourself a PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#European Union#The Collector#Eu#Next#Dlc
hardcoregamer.com

Nintendo Minute Enjoys a Good Meal Time with Mario Party Superstars

Kit and Krysta are back in Mario Part Superstars, this time with a big feast to go along with. The catch is they’re only able to eat between turns and not when actively playing, so they gotta keep on top of the game in addition to trying their best to be the superstar. Watch them struggle to eat their food while it’s still hot and get stars along the way in perhaps the most chaotic Thanksgiving meal ever associated with Mario.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Aspire: Ina’s Tale Brings Its Dreamy Atmosphere to PC, Switch, Xbox One on December 17

Untold Tales Games and Wondernaut Studios are releasing their new puzzle-platformer later this month. Once it arrives on December 17, Aspire: Ina’s Tale, will offer players the chance to try to escape The Tower and see what wonders (or possibly horrors) lie beyond its confines. It seems escape from this dark place should be impossible thanks to the perpetual sleep it keeps its victims confined in, but one prisoner has managed to wake up, and she’s going to do her best to get out lest sleep overtake her once again.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Goes Gold Ahead of Next Gameplay Premiere

Techland today announced that Dying Light 2 Stay Human has entered the final production status ahead of its launch, going gold. A game hits golden status once it’s finally ready to be published and discs can start being manufactured. This is a major milestone for a project that had been hit with numerous delays since its initial reveal at E3 2018. However, rather than rush out an unfinished product, Techland opted to delay the game into 2022. That patience seems to be paying off. Not only is the game gold two months early, but it also allows Techland to continue working and prepare updates ahead of time.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Bungie Holiday Sale Gives You A Chance To Win Sold-Out Destiny 2 Collector's Edition

In the run-up to the holidays and the release of its 30th Anniversary expansion for Destiny 2, developer Bungie has been running a sale on its store called Gjallardays. Named for the vaunted arrival of Gjallarhorn, a Destiny 1 favorite, in Destiny 2, the Gjallardays event is like an advent calendar of Bungie sales and Destiny 2 freebies--as well as a chance to win stuff.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Portugal
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
RPG
hardcoregamer.com

505 Games to Co-Publish, Develop MercurySteam’s Next Game

505 Games today announced that they’ve signed a deal with Spanish developer MercurySteam to co-publish and develop their next game. Italian publisher 505 Games has found its next big project. The publisher behind Control, Dead By Daylight, and Payday 2 among others is turning its sights west to Spain. Specifically, the team has signed a co-publishing and development deal with MercurySteam. Fresh off the triumphant Metroid Dread, MercurySteam is prepping a new game for a multiplatform global release.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Joins Game Pass, Begins Season Two Next Month

Back in August, Cold Iron Studios launched a co-op shooter based on the Aliens film franchise, and proceeded to kick off its first season of content the following month. Now, as the developer nears the release of its second season, Microsoft has announced that Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be heading to Xbox Game Pass for both consoles and PC on December 14, with crossplay support for all Xbox players and PC players who install the Microsoft Store version. December 14 also marks the launch date for Season Two: Point Defense on all platforms, which adds the titular game mode, a Lifetime Stats feature, four new weapons and a variety of new attachments and cosmetic options.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

The Queen and the Sea Hits Dead Cells with a Massive Update Early Next Year

Dead Cells only just got its “Everyone is Here” DLC a couple of days ago, yet Motion Twin and Evil Empire have already reveled the game’s first big update for 2022. This next paid DLC is called “The Queen and the Sea,” and it’ll apparently shake things up in pretty significant way. How exactly will it do that? Well, check out the teaser below for a small hint.
VIDEO GAMES
thatshelf.com

First Look: The Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector’s Edition

That Shelf’s Managing Editor Jason Gorber takes an initial look at the new mega set of Peter Jackson‘s Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies. The 31-disc collector’s edition includes the films in 4K Ultra HD and in Blu-ray, with a single extra disc of content as a bonus. Watch his review now:
MOVIES
hardcoregamer.com

Hori Shows Off Pokémon Legends Arceus Switch Accessories

While many Pokémon players are currently making their way through Sinnoh in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, a new/old adventure in the region is just over a month away. Pokémon Legends Arceus is scheduled for release on January 28 which takes place in Sinnoh of the past called the Hisui region. With this comes a couple of accessories from Hori that could come in handy for fans.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Firegirl Coming December 14 on PC, 2022 on Consoles

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Rescue had an impressive demo released recently and Thunderful Publishing announced a few new things about the game today. Julian and Gabe from the developer Dejima ran through some of the game to show off its mechanics and visuals. Firegirl features not only an axe for debris, but a hose that can take out enemies or act as a jetpack of sorts to increase variety in the action.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Final Fantasy XIV ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ by Sia Music Video Honors Endwalker

Tomorrow marks the release of the highly anticipated fourth expansion for Final Fantasy XIV. This is without doubt the biggest release for the MMO, even more so than A Realm Reborn. While 2.0 changed the game to be a far more playable and enjoyable, it was Shadowbringers that brought in a colossal userbase, especially over the last year. Square Enix even announced it’s now the Final Fantasy franchise’s most profitable game to date.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Techland Drops 15 Minutes of New Dying Light 2 Stay Human Gameplay

Techland today dropped 15 minutes of new gameplay footage for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The fifth episode of Dying 2 Know dropped today with a new look at the upcoming title. Narrated by Kornel Jaskuła, Senior Producer for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the gameplay focused on a mission partway through the game’s narrative. Titled ‘A Place to Call Home,’ the quest follows Aiden in his quest to discover more about his missing sister.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Battlefield 2042 beginner’s guide: 7 tips and tricks to get you started

Finally, longtime Battlefield fans can sink their teeth into EA DICE’s latest release, Battlefield 2042. While several kinks and hiccups still need ironing out, the game delivers on its promise of being a groundbreaking multiplayer experience (at least on current-gen). Players are eager to jump into the semi-post-apocalyptic action. Here are some helpful tips and tricks to get you started in Battlefield 2042, including the best settings to use, which specialists are top-tier, and how to farm XP quickly and efficiently.
VIDEO GAMES
horrornews.net

THE VAMPIRE LOVERS Collector’s Edition Arrives Dec 21

Highly Anticipated Cult Classic Arrives December 21, 2021. A diabolical female vampire ravages the young girls and other townsfolk of a peaceful hamlet in eighteenth century Europe in revenge for the killing of her fellow vampires years earlier. A rousing hunt for the vampiress ensues as a group of men follow her bloody trail of terror through the countryside. Adapted from J. Sheridan Le Fanu’s novella Carmilla, THE VAMPIRE LOVERS stars Ingrid Pitt (Countess Dracula), Madeline Smith (Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell) and Peter Cushing (Horror Of Dracula, The Curse Of Frankenstein). On December 21, 2021, SCREAM FACTORY™ is thrilled to present the entertaining Hammer classic THE VAMPIRE LOVERS Collector’s Edition Blu-ray™, featuring an new 4K scan, audio commentary with film historians, a bountiful of new featurettes, and more!
MOVIES
hardcoregamer.com

Real Boxing 2 Now Available on Switch With Launch Discount

QubicGames has published a ton of Switch games and now they’re getting into the digital boxing realm with Vivid Games’ mobile conversion Real Boxing 2. This takes the highly-regarded mobile game and brings its hybrid of sim and arcade gameplay to a console for the first time. Instead of a less-than-ideal on-screen button setup, the Switch version uses a far more intuitive mix of sticks and buttons to enables a more natural-feeling boxing experience.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy