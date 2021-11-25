Crown Trick Gets a Collector’s Edition for Christmas

Untold Tales Games and Wondernaut Studios are releasing their new puzzle-platformer later this month. Once it arrives on December 17, Aspire: Ina’s Tale, will offer players the chance to try to escape The Tower and see what wonders (or possibly horrors) lie beyond its confines. It seems escape from this dark place should be impossible thanks to the perpetual sleep it keeps its victims confined in, but one prisoner has managed to wake up, and she’s going to do her best to get out lest sleep overtake her once again.

