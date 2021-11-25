Crown Trick Gets a Collector’s Edition for Christmas

Highly Anticipated Cult Classic Arrives December 21, 2021. A diabolical female vampire ravages the young girls and other townsfolk of a peaceful hamlet in eighteenth century Europe in revenge for the killing of her fellow vampires years earlier. A rousing hunt for the vampiress ensues as a group of men follow her bloody trail of terror through the countryside. Adapted from J. Sheridan Le Fanu’s novella Carmilla, THE VAMPIRE LOVERS stars Ingrid Pitt (Countess Dracula), Madeline Smith (Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell) and Peter Cushing (Horror Of Dracula, The Curse Of Frankenstein). On December 21, 2021, SCREAM FACTORY™ is thrilled to present the entertaining Hammer classic THE VAMPIRE LOVERS Collector’s Edition Blu-ray™, featuring an new 4K scan, audio commentary with film historians, a bountiful of new featurettes, and more!
Comments / 0