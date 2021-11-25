ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Deposits first NHL goal

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Middleton scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added seven PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Senators. Middleton fought...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alexei Protas: Notches first NHL assist

Protas put up an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks. Protas earned his first NHL point with a secondary assist on Conor Sheary's opening tally in the first period. The 20-year-old Protas, a third-round pick from 2019, will likely continue to log bottom-six minutes until Lars Eller clears COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Cam Dineen: Earns first NHL point

Dineen registered an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings. Dineen took a shot that Ryan Dzingel redirected in for the game-tying goal in the third period. The assist was Dineen's first point in his seventh NHL appearance. The 23-year-old blueliner has played sheltered minutes on the third pairing, especially in the last two games, so he's unlikely to make much of an impact in fantasy this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Deposits goal in win

Cotter scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings. Cotter has bounced between the Golden Knights and AHL Henderson a bit lately. He's produced two goals in four contests with the big club, filling in for a team that's been bitten hard by the injury bug. The 22-year-old has added nine hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in a fourth-line role.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Middleton
NHL

Labanc to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Sharks game

Forward facing discipline for slew-footing Blues center Bozak. Kevin Labanc will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday. The San Jose Sharks forward is facing discipline for slew-footing St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak. The incident occurred at 8:59 of the first period in the...
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

Film Session: Yegor Chinakhov Shows Off Elite Shot, Anticipation On His First NHL Goal

Yegor Chinakhov scored his first NHL goal on Monday night, and it was a doozie. The 20-year old, who just two years ago was panned as an off-the-board pick as the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has quickly turned that narrative on its head. Since then, Chinakhov helped his KHL team, Avangard Omsk, win a Gagarin Cup as league champions en route to him being named KHL rookie of the year. Then, he left the comfort of his native Russia for the chance to play in the NHL with the Blue Jackets. After a one-game showcase in the AHL, where he scored, he was brought back up to Columbus. After an injury to Patrik Laine opened up a spot on the top line alongside fellow rookie Cole Sillinger and Jakub Voracek, Chinakhov was tabbed as the solution.
NHL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Garnet Hathaway's late goals propel Caps to win

2021-11-18 08:10:08 GMT+00:00 - Garnet Hathaway scored two goals late in the third period and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Wednesday night. Hathaway gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 16:30, then added an empty-net goal at 18:42. All five of Hathaway's goals have come...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Deposits shorthanded goal

Mangiapane scored a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Bruins. Mangiapane's relentless forechecking skills came in handy Sunday, as Dillon Dube got the puck to him for the Flames' third goal at 3:08 of the third period. The 25-year-old Mangiapane finished the Flames' seven-game road trip with seven tallies on 22 shots and a plus-5 rating. He's up to an amazing 15 goals with two assists in 19 contests overall -- that line would make Cy Young proud.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Sharks#Pim
CBS Sports

Ducks' Jamie Drysdale: Deposits second goal

Drysdale scored a goal on a team-high six shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators. Drysdale hasn't shown much consistency on offense in his first full season. His goal Monday snapped a three-game point drought. The defenseman has two tallies, six assists, 37 shots on net and 19 blocked shots in 19 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

NHL-best Hurricanes keep road trip going with sliding Sharks

The superlatives so far this season for the Carolina Hurricanes are bordering on jaw-dropping. Heading into their road clash with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, the Hurricanes are riding a four-game winning streak -- including all three dates to start a six-game road swing -- and boast a 14-2-0 record for a league-best .875 points percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Gets goal in return

Labanc scored a goal on two shots, levied three hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes. Labanc was suspended for the Sharks' game Saturday against the Capitals after a slew foot on Tyler Bozak last Thursday. The 25-year-old Labanc made up for his misdeed by snapping his eight-game goal drought. A stint in COVID-19 protocols in early November cost him his spot in the top six, so he'll need to pick up the pace on offense to get more playing time. The New York native has five points, 22 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-2 rating through 12 contests overall.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Sharks, Canadiens, Rangers, Lightning

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks may need to make a decision on Evander Kane‘s future in the coming days. Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin talked about the possibility he makes a trade in the coming weeks and the New York Rangers know they have a backup goaltending problem. What do they do?
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

Barabanov’s OT goal leads Sharks past Hurricanes 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored with 3:18 remaining in overtime and the San Jose Sharks handed Carolina its third loss of the season with a 2-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Monday night. Kevin Labanc tied the game early in the third before Barabanov won just after...
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: In goal versus Sharks

Raanta will get the starting nod for Monday's road clash with San Jose, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Raanta will be making just his fourth appearance in the crease for the Canes this season after having posted a 2-0-0 record and 2.27 GAA in his prior three outings. The netminder is unlikely to see heavy usage this year as long as starter Frederik Andersen continues to be in peak form.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: William Nylander Among Best Goal Scorers in NHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs may get a lot of flack for the contracts they have signed (which is a criticism that is shortsighted, ridiculous and not rooted in math or reality) but one thing nobody complains about any more is William Nylander’s deal. That is because the Toronto Maple Leafs...
NHL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Rebounding struggles hand Sharks first loss of season

The Ponte Vedra Sharks girls basketball team suffered their first loss of the season following a 52-43 defeat on the road against University Christian Nov. 23. It was the rebounding by the Christians that made a huge difference in the game, especially at the offensive end of the court. As...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
gophersports.com

Reedy Ready for NHL Debut with Sharks

MINNEAPOLIS – Gopher Hockey will celebrate its NCAA-record 117th NHL player as 'U' alum Scott Reedy is projected to make his debut with the San Jose Sharks tonight. Reedy and the Sharks host the Carolina Hurricanes at the SAP Center at San Jose at 9:30 p.m. CT. Reedy is the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Matt Nieto: Tallies first goal of season

Nieto scored a goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Senators. Nieto opened the scoring at 7:16 of the first period with his first goal of the season. The 29-year-old has missed time due to COVID-19 protocols and a lower-body injury, which likely accounts for his slow start on offense. He has two points, 12 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-2 rating through 12 contests. Nieto shouldn't be expected to play above the third line this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' James Reimer: Yields three goals in win

Reimer allowed three goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Senators. The Senators put up a good fight, but Reimer and the Sharks were able to collect the win anyway. The 33-year-old netminder improved to 6-3-1 with a 2.04 GAA and a .936 save percentage in 11 contests this season. He's won three of his last four starts and appears to have a slight edge over Adin Hill for playing time. A tougher test awaits Friday if Reimer gets the start versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy