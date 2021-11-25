Sharks' Jacob Middleton: Deposits first NHL goal

Yegor Chinakhov scored his first NHL goal on Monday night, and it was a doozie. The 20-year old, who just two years ago was panned as an off-the-board pick as the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has quickly turned that narrative on its head. Since then, Chinakhov helped his KHL team, Avangard Omsk, win a Gagarin Cup as league champions en route to him being named KHL rookie of the year. Then, he left the comfort of his native Russia for the chance to play in the NHL with the Blue Jackets. After a one-game showcase in the AHL, where he scored, he was brought back up to Columbus. After an injury to Patrik Laine opened up a spot on the top line alongside fellow rookie Cole Sillinger and Jakub Voracek, Chinakhov was tabbed as the solution.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO