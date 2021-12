Reimer made 32 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Devils. After shutting out the Blackhawks in his last start, Reimer held New Jersey off the board for two periods while the Sharks built up a 4-0 lead. The Devils snapped his shutout streak with a pair of goals in the third, but Reimer was able to easily secure his second road win in three nights. He has pulled away from Adin Hill as the Sharks' top choice in net by virtue of an 8-4-1 record, 2.11 GAA and .934 save percentage.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO