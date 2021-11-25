Lincoln Park Performing Arts School Students Honor Memory Of Classmate And Bus Driver

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MIDLAND, Pa. (KDKA) – The student council at Lincoln Park Performing Arts School turned their grief into action.

Their classmate Brylee Walker and their bus driver Lindsay Thompkins were killed in a crash on I-79 earlier this month.

The council collected items in their memories.

Half of the canned goods they collected were donated to the Mercer County Food Bank since Walker was from Hermitage.

The other half went to the Little Free Pantry at the House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Aliquippa, the home of Thompkins.