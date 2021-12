Today MediaTek announced its new Dimensity 9000 chipset — a chip with a handful of firsts, not just for the company but for smartphones in general. It’s going to be a 4nm TSMC-made smartphone SoC with the new ARM X2 big core, G710 MP10 GPU, a ton of CPU cache, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and lofty promises. In fact, MediaTek spent half of today bragging that it was ready to drop an F-bomb: "Flagship." But is the chipset really flagship-ready — and are we ready for a MediaTek-based flagship?

