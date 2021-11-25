ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

All Bar One owner narrows losses but warns of hit from soaring costs

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJFKs_0d6VQzEN00

All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers has narrowed annual losses, but warned of a hit from soaring wage and energy costs.

The pub and restaurant group – which also owns brands including Harvester Miller & Carter and Browns – said it is facing pressure from rising gas and electricity prices as well as food and staff costs amid supply and worker shortages.

The company said it is seeking to mitigate the cost increases “as far as possible” through an ongoing overhaul and tight control of the business.

But it added: “There will inevitably be a residual impact on the current financial year’s performance.”

Chief executive Phil Urban said the group will need to put up prices for customers to counter the cost hikes, but stressed that increases will not be “eye-watering”, with the company largely looking to make savings elsewhere.

He is repositioning businesses under a turnaround plan, called Ignite, ramping up its delivery offer as well as automating supply and staff roster systems.

The cost warning takes the shine off figures showing a rebound across the group, which reported sharply narrowed pre-tax losses of £42 million for the year to September 25, against losses of £123 million the previous year.

Like-for-like sales declined by 9.6% over the full year, though Mitchells & Butlers said it has seen a return to sales and profit growth since pandemic restrictions eased on July 19.

In the eight weeks since its year-end, like-for-like sales have risen 2.7% on pre-pandemic levels, though it said sales by volumes remain in decline – of between 10% and 15% – with trading boosted by increases in spend per head and reduced VAT on food and non-alcoholic drink.

The group said the current rocketing inflation has presented a “major challenge” to the wider hospitality sector, which has been hit hard by the supply issues across the economy.

M&B has seen its energy costs double in recent months, while it has faced extra costs from an acute driver shortage.

The group has put in place measures to ensure it has enough drivers between depots and pubs, but Mr Urban said it will be a “rocky road” over the peak festive season.

On top of this, firms in the sector are also facing an extra staff bill after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an increase in the national minimum wage from April.

Mr Urban said: “The trading environment remains challenging and cost headwinds continue to put pressure on the sector.

“However, we have strengthened our balance sheet and returned to profitability and cash generation, allowing us to resume our capital plan and Ignite programme which will deliver sales and efficiency improvements to help combat these challenges.”

Richard Hunter, head of markets at interactive investor, said pub groups such as M&B have been in the “eye of the pandemic storm and their fortunes fluctuated accordingly”.

He added: “Despite the limited progress the company has been able to make, revenues and operating margins are approximately just half of pre-pandemic levels.

“Inflationary pressures are currently evident in terms of both utilities and employment costs, and wage inflation may not yet have peaked following the impact of Brexit on the availability of temporary staff.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Businesses ramp up stockpiling as supply chain crisis continues

British businesses have been stockpiling goods and materials at the highest rate since February, according to official figures. More than one in 20 firms are now building up their stores, according to survey responses gathered from 15-28 November by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This rate of 6 per cent was the highest recorded since stockpiling data was first gathered in February 2021. The increase comes amid a global supply chain crisis which has been heightened by increased red tape for companies who source products and inputs from the EU and an acute shortage of lorry drivers. The data...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Soaring cost pressures hit UK manufacturers in Nov -PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – More British manufacturers than at any point in the last 30 years reported rising costs last month, according to a survey on Wednesday that underlined pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates. The IHS Markit CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose in...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Donaldson beat earnings expectations and raised outlook, as price increases helped offset rising costs

Donaldson Co. Inc. reported Wednesday fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and raised its full-year outlook, as price increases helped offset rising raw material, freight and labor costs. The filtration company's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 31 rose to $77.1 million, or 61 cents a share, from $61.9 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 55 cents. Sales grew 19.5% to $760.9 million, above the FactSet consensus of $745.4 million. Meanwhile, cost of sales increased 21.7% to $503.9 million, as gross margin decreased to 33.8% from 35.0%. "Donaldson is increasing its fiscal 2022 sales and EPS guidance to reflect better than expected sales in the first quarter, combined with the anticipated incremental impact of additional price increases planned for the remainder of the year," the company stated. The company raised its EPS guidance range to between $2.57 and $2.73 from between $2.50 and $2.66 and lifted its sales growth outlook to 8% to 12% from 5% to 10%. The stock has dropped 16.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 1.0%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
ShareCast

NewRiver restores H1 dividend as loss narrows

Funds from operations rose 67% to £15.5m in the six months to the end of September. Based on international accounting standards, NewRiver's post-tax loss narrowed to £49.9m from £92.3m. NewRiver proposed an interim dividend of 4.1p a share compared with no dividend a year earlier and 3p a share for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theloadstar.com

Cost-hit air cargo handlers warn of double-digit rise in charges

Forwarders can expect significant increases in air cargo terminal handling charges next year, as the sector struggles with rising costs. It’s no secret that there have been some big winners, financially, from the chaos that is the current logistics market. Blue Alpha Capital yesterday noted that shipping lines had seen...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Jet2 warns over further losses amid price war and rising costs

Holiday firm Jet2 has seen first-half losses widen and warned it is set to remain in the red at the full year as it comes under pressure from rising costs and an industry price war. The group saw its shares drop 7% as it gave a gloomy outlook for the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

B&B owner ‘loses livelihood’ after power cuts from Storm Arwen cost him £1,500

A bed and breakfast owner from Bell Busk in the Yorkshire Dales has described how Storm Arwen has “taken his livelihood away” after losing £1,500 in revenue due to the power cuts this week.The 100mph winds hit the UK last Friday. Nearly a week on, 19,500 homes are still without power as a result of the extensive damage caused.Rob Marchant told the PA news agency he had to cancel all scheduled guests after he lost electricity at The Old Station Bed and Breakfast on Friday evening.“I’ve had to cancel all the business, it’s cost us £1,500 in revenue,” Mr Marchant...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narrows#All Bar One#Vat#Wage Inflation#Mitchells Butlers#Harvester Miller Carter#Browns#M B
The Independent

Pension savers will be given stronger nudge towards taking guidance

Pension providers will have to give customers a stronger nudge towards taking guidance when they decide to access their savings from June next year.Pension Wise offers free, impartial guidance to people about their pension options.Providers will be required to refer customers to Pension Wise guidance, explain what its purpose is and in most cases offer to book a Pension Wise appointment, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.The pension freedoms reforms have made it easier for over-55s to do what they want with their pension savings, rather than having to buy a retirement annuity which gives them a fixed income.We have...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Wafer maker IQE warns of 40% profit hit from supply crunch

(Reuters) -Chip components supplier IQE projected on Wednesday a 40% plunge in its annual core profit, as the British firm's smartphone-making clients place fewer orders due to supply chain issues, driving its shares 20% lower. The warning from IQE, which makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) products,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Daily Mail owner looks at possible job cuts as newsprint costs soar

The owner of the Daily Mail Mail on Sunday and Metro newspapers has said it is weighing up possible job cuts due to soaring costs for newsprint, energy and distribution.Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) said increases in the cost of newsprint are now at levels not seen for 25 years.As a result, it said: “DMGT is currently exploring a number of options to mitigate the impact of these cost increases, including a review of employee numbers.”The company explained: “There have been recent substantial increases in distribution and energy costs, as well as increases in the cost of newsprint...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
allaboutarizonanews.com

FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and Other Suppliers To Turn Over Information To Help Study Causes of Empty Shelves and Sky-High Prices

The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers, and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help the FTC shed light on the causes behind ongoing supply chain disruptions and how these disruptions are causing serious and ongoing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy.
RETAIL
The Independent

Fuel prices fall after record highs

Hard-pressed motorists have finally seen a dip in fuel prices from record levels.The average price of a litre of petrol and diesel has fallen by nearly half a penny in recent days, the AA said.November 2020 was the last time petrol prices fell by that much in a matter of days.Petrol prices reached a peak of 147.72p per litre on Sunday November 21, while the all-time high for diesel was set at 151.10p per litre a day earlier.Average prices on Tuesday had dropped to 147.28p for petrol and 150.64p for diesel.The AA said the drop follows a decrease in...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Dollar General reports profit decline, plans for more than 1,100 new stores in 2022

Dollar General Corp. shares fell 2.6% in Thursday premarket trading after the discount retailer reported a third-quarter profit decline. Net income totaled $487.0 million, or $2.08 per share, down from $574.3 million, or $2.31 per share, last year. Sales of $8.518 billion were up from $8.200 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.01 and sales of $8.496 billion. Same-store sales fell 0.6%, just below the FactSet consensus for a 0.5% decline. Dollar General unveiled its 2022 real estate plans, which include 1,110 new stores, 1,750 remodels and the company's first international stores, with up to...
RETAIL
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy