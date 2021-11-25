JioPhone Next comes to Reliance Digital website with Rs 306/month EMI

Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, and Moto Edge X30 are will be among the first phones to come with the newly launched. at the Snapdragon Tech Summit earlier today (Dec 01). Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is important because it breaks away from the traditional three-digit numbering that the company has followed for years. Similarly, the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro is important for Realme as it finally sets its foot in the ultra-premium smartphone market, which has so far been dominated by the likes of OnePlus phones, Samsung phones, and Apple iPhones.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO