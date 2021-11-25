ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-25 16:17:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:51:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon and northern Saint Thomas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Saipan; Tinian HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT FOR EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A large northeast swell is producing surf between 7 and 9 feet for east facing reefs of Tinian and Saipan. As the northeast swell will start to weaken, the risk of rip currents will drop down to moderate tomorrow morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 07:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Sagadahoc Light snow and periods of freezing drizzle may cause untreated roads to become slick through the morning commute. Light snow accumulations of less than 1 inch are expected, along with a thin coating of ice. Precipitation is expected to transition to plain rain showers by mid morning.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 16:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity to northeast Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity to northeast Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 10:31:00 Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT ALONG NORTH AND WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT ALONG NORTH AND WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RIP RISK NO LONGER IN EFFECT FOR EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Surf of 6 to 8 feet will build to between 7 and 10 feet later today and tonight. * WHERE...North and west facing reefs * WHEN...Through Monday night * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion, especially during high tides. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A separate east-northeast swell will build Saturday night and Sunday. This is expected to spread the high rip risk and hazardous surf to east facing reefs, and persist through the first half of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 16:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 14:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area, including Sitka. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Low visibilities could impact the afternoon and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow showers across the area have already resulted in snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Additional snow accumulations will be highly variable, as snow showers bring more snow to some areas and misses others.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco; San Francisco Bay Shoreline KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL FLOODING AT LOW LYING SPOTS DURING HIGH TIDE FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND SUNDAY .The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, will again impact the coast Friday through the weekend. King Tides occur when tidal forces maximize as the moon, earth, and sun come into alignment while the moon is in perigee (nearest to the earth) and the earth is at perihelion (nearest to the sun). These tides will peak during the mid to late morning and have historically resulted in the localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year. In addition, the lowest low tides of the season will follow hours later in the afternoons. The King Tides tidal readings are expected to peak Saturday. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 3 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying coastal locations across the San Francisco Bay shoreline during peak high tide Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings. * WHERE...San Francisco, North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 3 PM PST Sunday. The highest high tides are expected to occcur during the mid to late mornings while the lowest low tides will occur during the mid afternoon to early evenings. Please refer to local tidal data forecasts available for San Francisco, Redwood City, or Alameda at www.tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov for more specific details. * IMPACTS...Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads throughout the San Francisco Bay Shoreline with the highest high tides. Difficulty navigating shallow bay waters during the lowest low tides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide poolers and beachgoers should be familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water levels. King Tide impacts may also be observed as an insight into what typical water levels may be in the future with additional sea level rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 14:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area, including Sitka. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Low visibilities could impact the afternoon and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow showers across the area have already resulted in snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Additional snow accumulations will be highly variable, as snow showers bring more snow to some areas and misses others.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 10:31:00 Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT ALONG NORTH AND WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT ALONG NORTH AND WEST FACING REEFS HIGH RIP RISK NO LONGER IN EFFECT FOR EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Surf of 6 to 8 feet will build to between 7 and 10 feet later today and tonight. * WHERE...North and west facing reefs * WHEN...Through Monday night * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion, especially during high tides. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A separate east-northeast swell will build Saturday night and Sunday. This is expected to spread the high rip risk and hazardous surf to east facing reefs, and persist through the first half of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to north central Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-05 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Abnormally high tides around 7.2-7.3 feet are expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast, Ventura County Coast and Los Angeles County Coast. * WHEN...the morning high tide between 730 and 930 am. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 16:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to north central Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to north central Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 16:20:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-04 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to north central Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 15:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. * WHERE...Prudhoe Bay. * WHEN...Now to 10 PM this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 14:49:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area, including Sitka. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Low visibilities could impact the afternoon and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow showers across the area have already resulted in snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Additional snow accumulations will be highly variable, as snow showers bring more snow to some areas and misses others.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 15:09:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 65 below expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to 10 PM this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT

