Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 08:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-05 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; San Francisco; San Francisco Bay Shoreline KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL FLOODING AT LOW LYING SPOTS DURING HIGH TIDE FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND SUNDAY .The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, will again impact the coast Friday through the weekend. King Tides occur when tidal forces maximize as the moon, earth, and sun come into alignment while the moon is in perigee (nearest to the earth) and the earth is at perihelion (nearest to the sun). These tides will peak during the mid to late morning and have historically resulted in the localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year. In addition, the lowest low tides of the season will follow hours later in the afternoons. The King Tides tidal readings are expected to peak Saturday. COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 3 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying coastal locations across the San Francisco Bay shoreline during peak high tide Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings. * WHERE...San Francisco, North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 3 PM PST Sunday. The highest high tides are expected to occcur during the mid to late mornings while the lowest low tides will occur during the mid afternoon to early evenings. Please refer to local tidal data forecasts available for San Francisco, Redwood City, or Alameda at www.tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov for more specific details. * IMPACTS...Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads throughout the San Francisco Bay Shoreline with the highest high tides. Difficulty navigating shallow bay waters during the lowest low tides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide poolers and beachgoers should be familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water levels. King Tide impacts may also be observed as an insight into what typical water levels may be in the future with additional sea level rise.

