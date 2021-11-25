Interpol elects United Arab Emirates official as president

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".

