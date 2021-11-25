ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interpol elects United Arab Emirates official as president

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (AP) — Interpol on Thursday elected a contentious official from the United Arab Emirates as its new president during the international law enforcement body’s annual General Assembly held in Istanbul. Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, inspector general at the United Arab Emirates’ interior ministry and a member of...

U.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to the United Arab Emirates

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, November 22, to attend the signing ceremony for Project Prosperity, a new regional clean energy and water cooperation effort. This agreement will further efforts of partner nations Jordan, Israel, and the UAE to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the region, and provide a new source of fresh water.
Daily Beast

Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

The United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than 20 other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing “mild symptoms”—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California from...
localsyr.com

MI6 spy chief says China, Russia, Iran top UK threat list

LONDON (AP) — China, which is increasingly flexing its muscles around the world, is one of the biggest threats to Britain and its allies, and a “miscalculation” by Beijing could lead to war, the head of the U.K.’s foreign intelligence agency said Tuesday. MI6 chief Richard Moore said that China,...
AFP

Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
The Independent

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
Washington Post

Hit China where it hurts: Manufacturing

Josh Rogin’s Nov. 26 Friday Opinion column, “The Uyghur divestment movement is here,” reviewed the Western response to the Chinese government’s repression and violation of the human rights of Uyghur Muslims. It noted that though there is some talk about boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, the International Olympic Committee has not criticized the government, and Congress won’t pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The Biden administration is planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, but corporations have not cut their planned sponsorships.
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
breakingtravelnews.com

United Arab Emirates celebrates golden jubilee at Expo 2020

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) golden jubilee celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai kicked off today with a special opening of the portal at Sustainability Gate by members of the Emirates Writers Union. As announced by the UAE president, sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 2021 commemorates 50 years since the...
The Independent

Liz Truss warns Vladimir Putin against ‘strategic mistake’ of Ukraine invasion

The UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin against making a “strategic mistake” by launching an invasion of Ukraine.The senior minister accused Moscow of “malign activity” in the Balkans, as Nato allies gathered in Latvia to consider how to respond to Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border.Suggesting the Kremlin was stirring up tensions, Ms Truss said: “We will support Ukraine and stability in the western Balkans … we will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia’s malign activity.”The foreign secretary also warned: “Any action by Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy that our partners enjoy...
dallassun.com

Russia criticizes US for Afghanistan crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Russia has criticized the United States for the current crisis that is gripping Afghanistan, and said Washington placed the country in a big humanitarian catastrophe. "US placed Afghanistan in a big humanitarian catastrophe and it is still stimulating the crisis. It is a mockery that...
Reuters

Putin hits back as NATO warns Moscow against attacking Ukraine

RIGA/MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the Western military alliance met to discuss Moscow's possible motives for massing troops near the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin countered that Russia...
Washington Examiner

On NATO expansion, Russia goes for the jugular

Russia is demanding that the United States agree to "legal guarantees" not to expand NATO and not to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe. Absent that, Vladimir Putin implies that war may follow. Putin is now demanding "agreements that exclude any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment...
