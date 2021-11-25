ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solomon Islands: Australia sends peacekeeping troops amid riots

Cover picture for the articleAustralia is sending peace keeping troops to the Solomon Islands, as riots rocked the capital city of Honiara for a second day. PM Scott Morrison said police and army personnel would provide stability and security to the Pacific Island nation. The violence began on Wednesday when protestors stormed parliament...

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
Scott Morrison
Over 80 pct of Chinese peacekeepers deployed in Afirca: white paper

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- More than 80 percent of Chinese peacekeepers have been deployed in Africa since China first took part in UN peacekeeping operations in 1990, according to a white paper published Friday. Over 30,000 Chinese peacekeepers have been sent to Africa to perform tasks in 17 peacekeeping...
New Zealand to send troops to Solomon Islands to restore order after unrest

Wellington [New Zealand], December 1 (ANI/Sputnik): New Zealand's government pledged on Wednesday to deploy several dozens of soldiers to the Solomon Islands to assist local forces in ensuring security on their territory after it was hit by riots last week. "New Zealand will send a deployment of New Zealand Defence...
New Zealand sends police and army to Solomon Islands to quell riots

New Zealand will send up to 65 military and police personnel to the Solomon Islands in the coming days after rioting and looting broke out there last week over several issues, including concerns about the country’s increasing links with China. New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said on Wednesday she...
Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
China lashes out at Abe over former leader's Taiwan warning

China lashed out at Shinzo Abe Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against the self-ruled island. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Abe had “talked nonsense, pointed fingers at Taiwan issues and made irresponsible remarks on China internal affairs. He said China ”strongly opposes and deplores this” and had protested to Japan through diplomatic channels. “No one should underestimate the resolve determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wen told reporters at a daily...
U.S. threatens military response to China in South China Sea dispute

The State Department on Friday warned China that it risks military action from the United States in response to Chinese coast guard efforts to block the resupply of a Philippines island outpost. The department said in a statement that the Chinese coast guard operation Tuesday blocking Philippine resupply ships and...
Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
