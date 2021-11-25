Southern California’s Glampground Getaway, Oceanside Resort, Is Truly One Of A Kind
When the sudden urge to drop everything and escape to somewhere beautiful comes along, you simply have to oblige. Southern California is home to plenty of destinations where you can do just that, like this seaside resort where you can camp in comfort! The camping resort has accommodations for all types of travelers, but it’s their glamping options that you’ll want to be sure to check out. Loaded with amenities and just steps away from the ocean, this glampground getaway is truly one-of-a-kind.
Address: Oceanside RV Resort, 1510 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054, USA
