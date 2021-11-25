Southern California’s Glampground Getaway, Oceanside Resort, Is Truly One Of A Kind

When the sudden urge to drop everything and escape to somewhere beautiful comes along, you simply have to oblige. Southern California is home to plenty of destinations where you can do just that, like this seaside resort where you can camp in comfort! The camping resort has accommodations for all types of travelers, but it’s their glamping options that you’ll want to be sure to check out. Loaded with amenities and just steps away from the ocean, this glampground getaway is truly one-of-a-kind.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Escape to a classic California beach community when you plan a stay at Oceanside RV Resort along San Diego's North Shore.

Oceanside RV Resort offers a variety of accommodation options in a beautiful seaside setting. With full hookup sites, tent sites, and glamping tent sites, there's something for every type of traveler here.

No RV? No problem. The glamping tents are a great option for those who prefer more creature comforts than typical tent camping can offer. The glamping tents at Oceanside Resort are all decked out with everything you could need for a memorable seaside stay.

Resort guests can look forward to luxurious, hotel-like amenities and access to a laundry room and clean bath houses. Additional community amenities like a general store and clubhouse will make you feel like you never have to leave the resort for anything.

Of course, it's the oceanfront setting that really makes this a glamping getaway to remember. The beach is just a short walk away, including notable destinations like the Oceanside Pier and Oceanside Harbor.

Nothing beats cooling off in the ocean, but the resort's pool and jacuzzi are a close second. Oceanside Resort recently completed a remodel which came with major upgrades to amenities like the game room, kitchen area, community fire pit, and so much more! This truly is a little slice of paradise.

Take a break from reality and plan your escape to the California coastal bliss! Visit the resort's website here for more information.

What do you think? Are you ready to plan an escape to this glampground getaway? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Address: Oceanside RV Resort, 1510 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054, USA