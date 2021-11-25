ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany's COVID timeline: from first case to 100,000 dead

ABC News
 6 days ago

As Germany reached 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, here is a look at some of the significant events that happened in the country during the outbreak:

Jan 27, 2020

First case confirmed in Germany. A man in the Starnberg region of Bavaria tested positive. Authorities said the risk of the virus spreading in Germany remained low.

Feb. 12, 2020

Health Minister Jens Spahn tells German lawmakers that “it can’t completely rule out that a regionally restricted epidemic in China turns into a global pandemic.”

Feb. 24, 2020

In view of the worsening situation in Italy, the German government revises its assessment and warns that the virus can be expected to spread in Germany too.

March 4, 2020

Leipzig book fair is canceled; cancellations of other large events follow.

March 10, 2020

All 16 German states have confirmed coronavirus cases. A national crisis unit recommends canceling all large events with more than 1,000 participants; within days, most states have closed schools.

March 18, 2020

In televised address, Merkel warns of “historic” challenge.

March 22, 2020

First nationwide lockdown agreed.

April 6, 2020

Germany records 100,000th case.

April 20, 2020

Some restrictions are eased.

May 16, 2020

Bundesliga soccer matches resume, without spectators.

June 23, 2020

Western region of Guetersloh goes into lockdown after an outbreak at a slaughterhouse.

Aug. 1, 2020

Mass protest in Berlin, and again on Aug. 29, when protesters try to storm Reichstag.

Oct. 16, 2020

Number of daily confirmed cases reaches new record high of more than 7,000.

Oct. 24, 2020

Number of COVID-19 deaths in Germany passes 10,000.

Oct. 28, 2020

Federal and state authorities agree on partial lockdown, limiting social contacts to two households.

Nov. 5, 2020

Number of new daily infections in Germany passes 20,000.

Dec. 8, 2020

Eastern state of Saxony announces “hard lockdown” closing schools, daycares and most stores. Other states follow suit with lockdown initially scheduled to run for the Christmas period but ends up lasting must longer.

Dec. 26, 2020

101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla becomes first person in Germany to receive COVID-19 vaccine, a day before the European Union's official rollout.

Jan. 20, 2021

Germany passes 50,000 deaths mark.

Feb. 17, 2021

Germany’s disease control agency says a mutated variant of coronavirus first detected in Britain is spreading rapidly in the country.

March 6, 2021

First rapid self-tests for COVID-19 sold in German pharmacies.

March 23, 2021

Federal and state authorities agree on nationwide Easter lockdown. The decision is reversed a day later.

April 24, 2021

Nationwide “emergency brake” comes into force in Germany due to rising number of hospitalizations.

April 28, 2021

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency puts parts of anti-lockdown “Querdenken” movement under surveillance.

May 14, 2021

Germany sets single-day record for vaccinations of 1.35 million doses.

July 13, 2021

Merkel says Germany doesn’t plan compulsory vaccinations like in France.

Aug. 23, 2021

Germany introduces so-called 3G rules requiring vaccination, recovery or negative test certificates to access restaurants, pools and hairdressers.

Sept. 26, 2021

German national election ; Merkel’s party suffers narrow defeat after a campaign in which coronavirus measures going forward weren't a major issue.

Oct. 11, 2021

Germany stops offering free rapid tests to people over 12; the decision is reversed on Nov. 13.

Oct. 18, 2021

Health Minister Jens Spahn says he plans to let “epidemic situation of national significance” expire at the end of November, saying risk of infection for vaccinated people is low.

Oct. 23, 2021

Spahn says he favors ending coronavirus measures soon.

Nov. 1, 2021

Unvaccinated people who have to go into quarantine lose right to sick pay.

Nov. 11, 2021

Germany records 50,000 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time in a single day.

Nov. 18, 2021

Parliament approves new, less stringent pandemic law

Nov. 24, 2021

Incoming government announces plans to create an expert team to provide daily scientific advice on tackling the coronavirus pandemic amid rising cases.

Nov. 25, 2021

Germany's disease control agency reports that more than 100,000 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

Community Policy