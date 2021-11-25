Stay Overnight At This Spectacularly Unconventional Treehouse In Alabama

Are you in need of a relaxing getaway? If so, you’re in luck because there are several places in Alabama that are perfect for this, including Coyote’s Cabin Treehouse. To learn all about Coyote’s Cabin Treehouse, including what it offers and how to book your stay, take a look below.

Coyote's Cabin Treehouse, which was built in 2020, is a unique airbnb in Albertville, Alabama.

Situated atop of a bluff, this 224-square-foot treehouse overlooks Scarham Creek and is the perfect place for a relaxing getaway.

Guests of Coyote's Cabin Treehouse thoroughly enjoy everything it offers, including its deck and...

...fire pit, especially on chilly fall nights.

Coyote's Cabin Treehouse also offers a cozy living area that's great for relaxing with a book.

There's also a kitchenette, which offers a microwave, a mini fridge, a coffeemaker, dishes, and more.

When it comes to sleeping arrangements, Coyote's Cabin Treehouse has two bedrooms. One is downstairs with a full size bed, and the other bedroom is upstairs in the loft area. It has a queen size bed. Bed linens, as well as extra blankets and pillows, will be provided.

There's only one bathroom. However, Coyote's Cabin Treehouse also offers an outdoor shower and an...

...outdoor soaking tub with a view.

The next time you're in need of a relaxing getaway that'll take you away from it all, consider an overnight stay at Coyote's Cabin Treehouse. You'll love everything about it!

