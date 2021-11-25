ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Adevinta revamps growth strategy as Q3 lags on car woes

By Terje Solsvik
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

OSLO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Norway's Adevinta (ADEA.OL), the world's largest classified ads company, posted on Thursday a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter revenue, hampered by weakness in the autos segment, which it said will continue into next year.

Following its recent $13 billion takeover of eBay's (EBAY.O) classified ads unit, Adevinta said it now plans to concentrate its business around fewer countries, primarily in Europe, and will invest more heavily in those markets to boost growth.

Adevinta's July-September revenue rose 6% year-on-year to 386 million euros ($432.7 million), lagging analysts' average forecast of 406 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's shares fell 5.9% by 0806 GMT.

A shortage of semiconductors has constrained global car production this year, hampering sales and, in turn, advertising. Adevinta's German unit Mobile.de saw a 3% revenue decline in the third quarter, compared to last year.

Adevinta's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 7% year-on-year to 127 million euros in the third quarter, lagging the 136 million euros expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

The company on Thursday set a goal of growing by 15% in the mid-to-long term, but said this would not be met next year.

"In 2022, assuming a gradual recovery in the motors market in the second half, we expect core markets revenue growth to be low double-digit," Adevinta said in its earnings report.

Adevinta now plans to concentrate on five European markets - Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Benelux nations - and divest operations in Australia and South Africa next year.

"These are markets where we have strong positions and where we see possibilities for faster growth," Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal told Reuters.

"Canada, Mexico, Hungary and Belarus have been put up for review. These are smaller operations, but we need some more time to conclude," he said.

However, Adevinta will keep its joint ventures in Brazil, Austria and Ireland. It set a mid-to-long term goal of an EBITDA margin of 40-45%, up from 33% in the third quarter.

($1 = 0.8920 euros)

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Uttaresh.V and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
MARKETS
AFP

US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition. "As we move into this next step in the FTC process, we will continue to work to demonstrate that this transaction will benefit the industry and promote competition," the company said in a statement to AFP. FTC Bureau of Competition director Holly Vedova said the regulator is taking action "to block the largest semiconductor chip merger in history to prevent a chip conglomerate from stifling the innovation pipeline for next-generation technologies." 
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Refinitiv Data#Mobile De#European
Benzinga

Cansortium Reports Steady Growth In Q3, Revises Its 2021 Outlook

Vertically-integrated cannabis company Cansortium Inc. (CSE:TIUM) (OTCQX:CNTMF), operating under the Fluent brand, published its financial results Tuesday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Robert Beasley, the company's CEO, said that Cansortium had executed "several key initiatives" during the period, including the launch of a new retail location in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Aviation Week

Swissport Outlines Growth Strategy Across Latin America

Ground handling giant Swissport has added six Chilean airports to its portfolio as part of a comprehensive growth strategy across Latin America, which includes a multitude of new locations in Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay. Swissport said it is now represented at a total of eight Chilean... Subscription Required. Swissport...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Malaysia's Petronas posts Q3 profit, sees modest demand growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad, or Petronas, swung to a third-quarter profit on higher prices and demand, and forecast a modest recovery in demand. The company reported third-quarter profit of 16.3 billion ringgit, compared with a loss of 3.4 billion ringgit in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Food Navigator

Vejii dials in business model and reports positive growth for Q3 2021

Vejii, an online marketplace for plant-based and sustainable goods, is gaining ground in the competitive grocery e-commerce landscape less than month after going public under the symbol “VEJII” on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE). In its first public financial results, the growing company (officially launched in November 2020) reported revenue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
eBay
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
aithority.com

PubMatic Announces the Opening of New Office in Paris as Part of European Growth Strategy

Expansion supports continued growth of digital advertising in Europe and PubMatic’s commitment to providing local market expertise across the globe. PubMatic, a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, announces expansion into France as part of the company’s strategic investment in high-growth markets. The Paris based team will join PubMatic’s roster of established local market teams working across Europe, including London, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Munich and Stockholm.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Adevinta ASA (ADE) – Adevinta launches “Growing at Scale”, its new Strategic plan designed to Accelerate its Profitable Growth

Adevinta ASA (ADE), the largest online classifieds player in the western world, will today hold a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts at 14:00 GMT. The event is being held in London and will also be streamed live via webcast, which can be found at: www.adevinta.com/investors/financial-events. Chief Executive Officer,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

iClick Clocks 26% Revenue Growth In Q3, Tops Consensus

IClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $86.8 million, beating the consensus of $86.5 million. Revenue from Marketing Solutions grew 11% Y/Y to $66.6 million, while revenue from Enterprise Solutions surged 131% to $20.3 million. Gross profit rose 8% Y/Y to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Japan's Q3 capex growth slows as supply constraints hit

TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment for the second straight quarter in July-September, but the pace of gains slowed as global supply shortages due to a resurgent coronavirus pandemic hit corporate activity. A slow pickup in company spending is likely to worry policymakers...
ECONOMY
poundsterlingforecast.com

AUD GBP Moves Higher Ahead of Q3 Growth Data

The AUD GBP exchange rate was higher by 0.35% as Australia awaits growth data for the third quarter. Analysts are expecting a contraction after the recent lockdowns, but traders are now fixated on government reactions to the latest coronavirus variant. The AUD GBP exchange rate was trading at 0.5350 and...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Cannabis MSO Growth Slowed in Q3 After Double Digit Gains in Q2

U.S. cannabis companies saw year over year gains in the third quarter, but saw revenue growth slow down in the period ended September 30. Massachusetts-based multi-state operator Curaleaf (CURLF) reported a 74% increase in year over year revenue to a peer-leading $317.1 million in the quarter. While the year over...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

German car exports fall 17.2% in Q3 due to supply bottlenecks

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s car exports dropped 17.2% in the third quarter due to chip shortages and other supply bottlenecks, data showed on Monday, pointing to a decline in sales of cars with combustion engines while international trade in electric vehicles grew. According to data from the German Federal Statistics...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Palladium continues to suffer as German car exports fall 17.2% in Q3

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Germany’s car exports fell 17.2% in Q3 due to chip shortages and other supply bottlenecks....
INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Plug-In Car Registrations In Europe: Q1-Q3 2021 Full Report

The passenger car registrations in Europe in the third quarter of 2021 amounted to 2,675,567 (down 23% year-over-year). Data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) indicates strong growth of plug-in electric segment, despite the challenging supply constraints. In total, some 548,972 (up 48%) new passenger plug-in electric cars...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Lancium Closes $150 Million In Financing To Advance Ambitious Growth Strategy

Hanwha Solutions leads financing round, with participation from other leading strategic energy investors. Lancium Technologies Corporation (“Lancium”), a technology company focused on the energy transition, announced that it closed $150 million in financing from leading energy companies and investors. Hanwha Solutions, one of the world’s prominent providers of clean energy solutions and owner and operator of Q CELLS, leads this financing round. Lancium also received support from Novawulf and other strategic energy investors, as well as participation from SBI Holdings and other existing, early-stage investors.
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

German household spending drives weaker-than-expected Q3 growth

BERLIN (Reuters) -German household spending was the sole driver of a weaker-than-expected economic expansion in the third quarter, more than offsetting a drop in company investments and state consumption over the summer months, detailed data showed on Thursday. Gross domestic product in Europe’s largest economy grew by 1.7% quarter-on-quarter in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turkey's GDP expanded 7.5% in Q3, 2021 growth at 9.5%

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy is expected to have expanded 7.5% in the third quarter of the year and is seen growing 9.5% in 2021, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, but the lira's recent drop and soaring inflation are expected hinder growth in later months. Turkey's gross...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy