Black Friday 2021: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philadelphia region

The deals are better than ever this year. Local retailers are pulling out all the stops to make sure this is their comeback season. Here's a list of mall hours for Black Friday shopping in the Delaware Valley.

PENNSYLVANIA

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am - 6pm

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11pm - 6pm

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 9am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 12pm - 6pm

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am - 6pm

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 8am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am - 7pm

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 7am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am - 6pm

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 10pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am - 6pm

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am - 6pm

NEW JERSEY

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 10pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am - 6pm

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 8am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am - 6pm

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 10am - 7pm

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am - 6pm

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 7pm

Sunday: 11am - 5pm

DELAWARE

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 9am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 8pm

Sunday: 11am - 6pm

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 10pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am - 6pm